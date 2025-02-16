Ukraine Rejects US Minerals Deal, Citing Lack of Security Guarantees

Despite hopes of a wider peace deal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected a US proposal for access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals, stating that it lacks sufficient security guarantees for his nation.

Prospects of an economic pact in exchange for Washington's support for the war-torn country have gained traction over recent days amid talk of a wider deal to end the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the offer tabled thus far did not provide any specific security guarantees for his country. Democratic Senator Chris Coons told CNBC Saturday that the deal could be a'positive' for both sides, provided it made security assurances for Kyiv. U.S.

President Donald Trump's hopes of securing access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals hit a wall Saturday after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the bid on the grounds that it was too focused on U.S. interests. Prospects of an economic pact in exchange for Washington's support for the war-torn country have gained traction over recent days amid talk of a wider deal to end the war, but Zelenskyy said the offer tabled thus far did not provide any specific security guarantees for his country. 'I didn't let the ministers sign a relevant agreement because in my view it is not ready to protect us, our interest,' Zelenskyy said to The Associated Press on Saturday in Munich. The U.S. had proposed taking ownership of 50% of Ukraine's critical minerals, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.Still, officials at Munich Security Conference have said there is scope to negotiate a deal that is palatable to both sides. U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Saturday said such a deal could be a'game changer' in resolving the conflict and a'nightmare' for Russian President Vladimir Putin. 'This minerals agreement between the United States and Ukraine is a game changer, because President Trump can go to the American people and say Ukraine is not a burden, it's a benefit,' Graham said Saturday.'If this minerals agreement happens it's a nightmare for Putin, because we have something to defend that we didn't have before,' he added. Ukraine is home to vast deposits of precious minerals critical for manufacturing high-tech products. The Kyiv School of Economics estimates that the country holds enough of these minerals to be worth billions of dollars. While the U.S. sees these resources as a way to reduce its dependence on China, Zelenskyy said any exploitation would need to be tied to security guarantees for Ukraine. Democratic Senator Chris Coons told CNBC Saturday that the deal could be a'positive' for both sides, provided it made security assurances for Kyiv. 'If this is an investment opportunity where American companies and other companies from Europe would be involved in mining and processing, so that we can be independent of Chinese sources of these strategic minerals — and if his helps deepen and strengthen our partnership to help ensure the security of Ukraine going forward ... that would be a positive thing,' Coons said





NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukraine US Minerals Deal Security Guarantees Zelenskyy Trump Rare Earth Minerals China

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ukraine Rejects US Minerals Deal Over Security ConcernsPresident Zelenskyy refused to sign a deal with the US regarding the utilization of Ukraine's rare earth minerals, citing the lack of concrete security guarantees in the proposal. While the US offered the deal as a way to 'compensate' for aid and spur Ukraine's economy, Zelenskyy insisted on linking any mineral extraction to security measures that would deter future Russian aggression.

Read more »

Zelenskyy Rejects US Minerals Deal Amid Security ConcernsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected a proposed US deal focused on accessing Ukraine's rare earth minerals. Zelenskyy stated that the document lacked concrete security guarantees and that any exploitation of the minerals should be tied to deterring future Russian aggression.

Read more »

Zelenskyy Rejects US Minerals Deal, Citing Lack of Security GuaranteesUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blocked a proposed agreement with the United States for access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals, arguing that the deal prioritized US interests and lacked sufficient security guarantees. Zelenskyy stated that any exploitation of Ukraine's vast mineral reserves must be coupled with commitments to deter future Russian aggression. While the White House expressed disappointment, emphasizing the economic benefits for both nations and the potential for lasting peace, Zelenskyy maintained that security assurances were paramount.

Read more »

Zelenskyy Rejects US Proposal for Access to Ukraine's Rare Earth MineralsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected a US proposal to grant American companies access to Ukraine's rare earth mineral deposits due to the lack of concrete security guarantees. The US countered that the deal would benefit both countries economically.

Read more »

Bessent Meets Zelensky to Discuss Minerals Deal for UkraineUS Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv to discuss a minerals deal that would provide long-term security for Ukraine. The deal involves securing US support for Ukraine's security with access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals. Zelensky and Bessent aim to finalize the agreement by the Munich Security Conference.

Read more »

US Treasury Secretary Meets with Zelensky to Discuss Minerals Deal for Ukraine's SecurityUS Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv to discuss a minerals deal aimed at providing long-term security for Ukraine. The deal, which is expected to be finalized at the Munich Security Conference, would see Ukraine secure US support with its rare earth minerals and other resources.

Read more »