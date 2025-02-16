Ukraine Rejects Trump Administration's Demand for 50% Mineral Control

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected a proposal from the Trump administration seeking 50% control over Ukraine's mineral resources. This extraordinary demand sparked controversy and led to discussions about alternative arrangements that would offer the U.S. access to Ukrainian resources while strengthening U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected a request from the Trump administration this past week that Kyiv hand over 50 percent of its mineral resources. The extraordinary demand, which could significantly overshadow the value of aid sent to Ukraine, has sparked considerable controversy. Ukrainian officials are working on a counterproposal that would still offer Washington more access to the country’s natural resources but would also bolster U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelensky told reporters on Saturday that he had not agreed to the Trump administration’s proposal “because it’s not ready yet.” He emphasized that security guarantees were not part of the U.S. proposal, and that Ukraine needed that in any agreement with the United States. “We can consider how to distribute profits when security guarantees are clear. So far, I have not seen that in the document,” he told reporters at an annual gathering of U.S. and European security elite.The request came when Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent visited Kyiv on Wednesday, becoming the first Trump Cabinet official to meet the Ukrainian leader. The offer and Ukraine’s consideration of it rippled through European diplomatic circles. One senior Ukrainian official joked that the country’s leaders would consider nearly anything to maintain U.S. support, while another senior Ukrainian adviser expressed concern about the scale of what the Trump administration demanded, comparing it to European colonialism in the 18th century.Trump had earlier this past week stated that the U.S. was interested in securing access to Ukraine’s “rare earth” minerals. While Ukraine does contain these elements, it is not a significant producer. The U.S. is actually pushing for control over a wider range of materials, including rare metals and critical materials such as lithium, graphite, and uranium. Ukraine’s total value of these rare materials could reach as high as $5 trillion, according to internal estimates, although the number is highly uncertain.One of the senior Ukrainian officials said that Kyiv received the proposed U.S. mineral deal just four hours before Bessent met with Zelensky in Kyiv on Wednesday. In that meeting, the treasury secretary “insisted” that Zelensky sign it immediately. Zelensky did not, the official said. Ukrainian officials have stated that they cannot legally sign away its mineral resources in the way proposed by Washington, but are exploring alternatives. They continued to discuss the proposal on Friday, when Zelensky met with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Munich.





