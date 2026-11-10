Ukraine Prepares Large-Scale Prisoner Swap as Abu Dhabi Peace Talks Open

Ukraine is preparing a large-scale prisoner swap with Russia, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said as US-led trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi concluded their first day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Kyiv is working on a large-scale prisoner swap with Russia while US-led peace talks get underway in Abu Dhabi. The remarks came as the first day of trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the United States concluded in the United Arab Emirates. Zelenskyy spoke to reporters in Copenhagen after meeting Nordic leaders in Denmark.

Zelenskyy said negotiators in Abu Dhabi are preparing a major prisoner-of-war exchange at the same time as the political discussions. He added that US officials would travel to Russia to pursue the exchange further. His comments were made in response to questions about the evolving diplomatic approach of US presidential envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Also read Abu Dhabi Peace Talks: Russia Ukraine US Begin Trilateral Negotiations

Ukraine Sees Shift in US Mediator Messages

Zelenskyy said he has observed a noticeable change in the messages coming from US mediators. Speaking in Copenhagen, he told reporters that he sees changes and is very happy about what he hears. He did not specify which statements he was referring to in detail.

Zelenskyy described the opening day of the Abu Dhabi talks as constructive and substantive. He did not present the talks as a breakthrough, but he linked the progress to the planned prisoner exchange and to the continued role of the United States as mediator. The Ukrainian leader also said the envoys' approach was the central point of his questions from journalists.

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Competing Views on European Security Architecture

Discussions during the first day also touched on a new security architecture for Europe, an idea raised earlier on Tuesday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Zelenskyy called the concept very difficult and urged caution. He noted that the initiative was originally floated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2021.

Zelenskyy said that almost no one fully understands what the parties want from the concept, and that the documents discussed between the Americans and the Russians had not been seen by Ukraine. He set out a strict order of priorities. First, he said, the war in Ukraine must stop. Second, Ukraine needs security guarantees. Third, a dialogue on security in Europe and the wider world could follow.

Lavrov took a different position on sequencing. He said Moscow would reject an immediate ceasefire without knowing what comes next. In his view, it would be wiser to agree on the outlines of a future European security architecture before halting hostilities. This disagreement over whether a ceasefire or a security framework should come first remains the central tension between the two sides.

What the Prisoner Swap Could Mean Next

The planned prisoner-of-war exchange is the most concrete next step mentioned by Zelenskyy. He said it is being prepared by negotiators in the United Arab Emirates and will be pursued further by US officials during their planned travel to Russia. No dates for the exchange or for the US visit were given in the source material.

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For families of captured soldiers and civilians on both sides, a large-scale swap would be the most direct result of the talks so far. Any broader agreement on ending the war, however, depends on the order of priorities that Kyiv and Moscow have publicly set out and that still differ sharply.