Ukraine deployed 28 ground robots near Lyman in a record-breaking clash, while explosions rocked the Afipsky Oil Refinery as Trump predicts a major European peace deal involving NATO security guarantees.

Ukraine has shocked Russia n military commanders by executing a large-scale offensive using unmanned ground vehicles near the strategic town of Lyman in the Donetsk region. This maneuver involved 28 unmanned ground vehicles from Ukraine's 3rd Army Corps, marking what observers are calling the largest visually recorded clash involving ground robots in the entire conflict.

Tactical Shift In Drone Warfare

The coordinated assault targeted defensive positions held by the Russian Armed Forces' 20th Combined Arms Army. Unlike previous limited uses of robotics, this operation demonstrated a significant escalation in tactical sophistication. Russian sources noted that the Ukrainian 'metal armada' lacked aerial cover, leaving the units vulnerable to strike drones once their advance was detected.

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The specific configuration of the unmanned fleet was designed for heavy combat engagement. The deployment included two units equipped with Mk-19 automatic grenade launchers and eighteen units armed with rocket-propelled grenades. Each of these eighteen vehicles also carried two AT-4 anti-tank weapons to counter armored defenses.

Additionally, the force incorporated eight kamikaze unmanned ground vehicles intended for direct impact strikes. Pro-war outlet Tsargrad reported that this near Lyman attack represented the first attempt to employ ground robots in a manner mirroring the tactics of traditional infantry assault groups.

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Russian Reaction and Strategic Implications

While the Russian military claimed to have repelled the advance, the incident has generated internal panic within Russian military circles. Analysts warn that Ukraine is actively transforming combat unmanned ground vehicles from mere support assets into an independent strike force on the battlefield.

The Russian war channel Military Observer described the event as another sign that drone warfare on the front lines is gradually reaching a new level of intensity and capability. This shift allows Ukraine to potentially make advances on the frontline while avoiding direct human losses, a strategic advantage that Kremlin analysts view with deep concern.

The vulnerability of these ground units to aerial surveillance highlights the ongoing technological cat-and-mouse game. Despite the tactical setback for the Ukrainian robots, the successful execution of such a complex multi-unit coordination signals a permanent evolution in how modern infantry engagements are conducted.

Afipsky Refinery Explosions Continue

Simultaneously with the ground operations, Ukraine has intensified its strike campaign against Russian energy infrastructure. The Afipsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar region was seen engulfed in flames following major explosions. This facility is a critical supplier of fuel to Vladimir Putin's war machine and to occupied Crimea.

This incident marks the 17th time the Afipsky facility has been attacked during the war. The destruction of the refinery occurs as part of a broader trend, with Ukraine exploding a sixth major Russian oil facility in the past week. These strikes aim to degrade the logistical capacity supporting Russian forces on the front lines.

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Trump Predicts Major Peace Agreement

In the diplomatic sphere, Donald Trump forecast an imminent deal including all of Europe to seal peace in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump stated that the war was close to being settled and that ending it might involve a comprehensive agreement with European partners.

'It is going to be a big beautiful agreement and everyone is going to be thrilled,' Trump claimed. His comments followed talks with Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund and a key emissary for Putin to the United States. Trump has frequently predicted that an agreement to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two was imminent.

Negotiations and Security Guarantees

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, held talks in Brussels with Ukraine, NATO, and European partners including Britain. The discussions focused on security guarantees for Kyiv and the creation of a new European security system. A US delegation is scheduled to mediate talks in Abu Dhabi from November 10 to 11 between representatives from Russia and Ukraine.

Kushner outlined five principal goals for these negotiations on social media: permanent security consultations, reliable crisis communications, greater military transparency, reciprocal measures to reduce escalation risks, and an enduring framework for long-term European security. He emphasized that any arrangements must fully respect the sovereignty of every nation.

The proposed framework ensures that each country retains authority over its own security and alliances. Kushner clarified that no country would have a veto over another's sovereign choices. He affirmed that NATO will remain central to European collective defense, building upon existing institutions to ensure stability.