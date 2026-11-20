Ukraine’s Defense Ministry on Thursday claimed its drones had hit more than 2 million Russian targets this year already.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry on Thursday claimed its drones had hit more than 2 million Russian targets this year already. The figure sounds too vast to be true, until you hear that its forces have recorded verifiable evidence of each and every strike.

Kyiv’s DELTA system, domestically developed battlefield management software, harnesses live feeds and data from Ukraine’s unmanned systems before making strike footage available for secondary verification by specialists at Brave1, the country’s defense-technology initiative. This growing stack of receipts helps Ukraine’s commanders, defense engineers and even AI systems learn what works, what doesn’t and how to do it better next time. Now Kyiv is cashing those same receipts in with allies desperate to develop battlefield systems and AI of their own.

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Keeping Score In January, Ukraine recorded about 105,800 drone hits, according to Defense Ministry figures. By October, the monthly tally had risen almost two and a half times to 257,264. Kyiv’s target list is vast—Russian tanks, air-defense systems, electronic-warfare equipment, trucks, motorcycles, boats, drones, command posts, ammunition depots, oil refineries and much more.

A hit doesn’t necessarily mean the object of Ukraine’s fury was destroyed, just that the drone successfully impacted its designated target—but there are more than 320,000 Russian soldiers who either lost their lives or suffered serious injuries from those "hits," the ministry said. Every single one is fed into DELTA, the central nervous system and collective memory of the Ukrainian armed forces.

First developed in 2015 by military-tech outfit Aerorozvidka, DELTA gathers and processes battlefield data of all kinds—from drone cams to satellite feeds, sensor equipment and updates from front-line forces—to piece together one shared digital picture of the battle space. It proved invaluable in helping Ukraine’s commanders marshal the defense of Kyiv in the early weeks of Russia’s invasion, and by August 2025, it had been formally rolled out across all levels of Ukraine’s defense forces.

Troops upload video evidence of their strikes into DELTA, where Brave1 specialists verify the results. Brave1 is a government-backed defense technology program launched in 2023 to connect Ukrainian troops directly with engineers and manufacturers. It helps developers secure funding, test new inventions with soldiers and use battlefield feedback to improve their designs.

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The benefits flow both ways, too—Ukrainian soldiers fighting on the front lines can quite literally place an order for new equipment on Brave1’s Amazon-like marketplace and have it shipped to them. The platform even has a loyalty scheme. Ukrainian units earn electronic points for achieving verified hits and kills with their equipment, then spend those points on their next purchases. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry says more than 774,000 pieces of equipment have been delivered through the marketplace as of November.

Taken together, Ukraine has developed a defense ecosystem like no other. Soldiers can see which weapons are most effective and buy more of them, manufacturers can track how their products perform in combat almost in real time and adjust their designs accordingly, and commanders can constantly adapt their battlefield tactics according to the latest data. Ukraine’s AI systems, meanwhile, have a constantly expanding library of real battlefield footage on which to train.

Cashing In Avengers Labs, an AI-training platform developed by the team behind DELTA, now boasts an archive of around five million annotated battlefield images covering tanks, artillery, infantry, air defenses and Russian drones. Most were supplied by DELTA and are used to train target recognition systems. {function e{window.addEventListener{if{var t=document.querySelectorAll;forforif{var a=e.data+`px`;i.style.height=a}}})}e}); Keeping those receipts is now paying off for Ukraine beyond its borders.

Kyiv says the existing Avengers detection system already analyzes more than 100,000 battlefield video streams each month, and Ukraine’s allies are taking notice. On Wednesday, Ukraine inked a partnership with the Danish Defense Command, granting the Nordic nation’s Defense AI Centre access to Avengers Labs to train its own systems. That came as both nations signed a letter of intent on strategic cooperation in AI and data for defense purposes, with a view to developing joint technology projects.

The Danes were beaten to the punch by Britain, which in August struck a deal with Ukraine to access the coveted Avengers Labs. Ninety-two British defense companies applied for the chance to get their hands on the Ukrainian training capabilities, of which 12 were granted the opportunity to, as the British government put it, "plug and play.

" British Prime Minister Andy Burnham also pledged this week to send more than 1,000 long-range strike drones to Ukraine as part of a £260 million military aid package. The figure sounds too vast to be true, until you hear that its forces have recorded verifiable evidence of each and every strike.

’s DELTA system, domestically developed battlefield management software, harnesses live feeds and data from Ukraine’s unmanned systems before making strike footage available for secondary verification by specialists at Brave1, the country’s defense-technology initiative.systems learn what works, what doesn’t and how to do it better next time. Now Kyiv is cashing those same receipts in with allies desperate to develop battlefield systems and AI of their own. In January, Ukraine recorded about 105,800 drone hits, according to Defense Ministry figures.

By October, the monthly tally had risen almost two and a half times to 257,264. Kyiv’s target list is vast—Russian tanks, air-defense systems, electronic-warfare equipment, trucks, motorcycles, boats, drones, command posts, ammunition depots, oil refineries and much more. A hit doesn’t necessarily mean the object of Ukraine’s fury was destroyed, just that the drone successfully impacted its designated target—but there are more than 320,000 Russian soldiers who either lost their lives or suffered serious injuries from those"hits," the ministry said.

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Every single one is fed into DELTA, the central nervous system and collective memory of the Ukrainian armed forces. First developed in 2015 by military-tech outfit Aerorozvidka, DELTA gathers and processes battlefield data of all kinds—from drone cams to satellite feeds, sensor equipment and updates from front-line forces—to piece together one shared digital picture of the battle space.

It proved invaluable in helping Ukraine’s commanders marshal the defense of Kyiv in the early weeks of’s invasion, and by August 2025, it had been formally rolled out across all levels of Ukraine’s defense forces. Troops upload video evidence of their strikes into DELTA, where Brave1 specialists verify the results. Brave1 is a government-backed defense technology program launched in 2023 to connect Ukrainian troops directly with engineers and manufacturers.

It helps developers secure funding, test new inventions with soldiers and use battlefield feedback to improve their designs. The benefits flow both ways, too—Ukrainian soldiers fighting on the front lines can quite literally place an order for new equipment on Brave1’s Amazon-like marketplace and have it shipped to them. Ukrainian units earn electronic points for achieving verified hits and kills with their equipment, then spend those points on their next purchases.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry says more than 774,000 pieces of equipment have been delivered through the marketplace as of November. Taken together, Ukraine has developed a defense ecosystem like no other. Soldiers can see which weapons are most effective and buy more of them, manufacturers can track how their products perform in combat almost in real time and adjust their designs accordingly, and commanders can constantly adapt their battlefield tactics according to the latest data.

Avengers Labs, an AI-training platform developed by the team behind DELTA, now boasts an archive of around five million annotated battlefield images covering tanks, artillery, infantry, air defenses and Russian drones. Most were supplied by DELTA and are used to train target recognition systems. Kyiv says the existing Avengers detection system already analyzes more than 100,000 battlefield video streams each month, and Ukraine’s allies are taking notice.

On Wednesday, Ukraine inked a partnership with the Danish Defense Command, granting the Nordic nation’s Defense AI Centre access to Avengers Labs to train its own systems. That came as both nations signed a letter of intent on strategic cooperation in AI and data for defense purposes, with a view to developing joint technology projects. The Danes were beaten to the punch by Britain, which in August struck a deal with Ukraine to access the coveted Avengers Labs.

Ninety-two British defense companies applied for the chance to get their hands on the Ukrainian training capabilities, of which 12 were granted the opportunity to, as the British government put it,"plug and play.

" British Prime Minister Andy Burnham also pledged this week to send more than 1,000 long-range strike drones to Ukraine as part of a £260 million military aid package.