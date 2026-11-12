Zelensky says Ukraine faces new systematic Starshield speed limits

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Starshield satellite internet is facing systematic speed restrictions that hinder drone interception, as US envoys meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Ukraine is experiencing fresh, systematic restrictions on its Starshield satellite internet service, with soldiers reporting significant disruptions along the frontline and in Russian-controlled areas.

He said the speed limits are not random errors but deliberate curbs on a critical military tool. Zelensky said Ukrainian units have recorded significant disruptions to Starshield's operations over Ukrainian territory for several days. He added that systematic speed restrictions are being imposed and warned that this is helping the Russians kill more Ukrainians and carry out more accurate strikes. Starshield is the military-grade sister service of Elon Musk's Starlink constellation.

Also read Zelensky Praises US Mediation Shift in Abu Dhabi Peace Talks

Earlier Starlink Restrictions

The new curbs come several weeks after earlier restrictions to Starlink wreaked havoc on Ukrainian operations against Russia, and both Donald Trump and Musk denied responsibility for those earlier outages. Musk later accused Ukraine of misusing his company's Starlink internet service for military purposes before all sides said full access had been restored. The latest issues have renewed concerns about Ukraine's reliance on satellite communications for battlefield operations.

Advertisement

According to Zelensky, Starshield systems were not working above 100 miles per hour, or 161 kilometres per hour. That speed limit is proving a significant complication in intercepting Russian jet-powered drones, which move much faster than that threshold. Ukrainian forces also say the restrictions stop Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles from flying fast enough to effectively hit Russian targets before Moscow shoots them down.

Soldiers have reported significant disruptions along the more than 700 miles of frontline in Ukraine in recent days. Zelensky said, These are not random errors but systematic speed restrictions. He added, We are trying to establish all the circumstances with the American side. Ukrainian soldiers of the 68th Oleksa Dovbush Separate Jaeger Brigade have set up Starlink satellite internet systems near the frontline town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

The apparent restrictions come as US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Their trip follows two days of talks in Abu Dhabi searching for a deal to end the almost five-year war. Kushner and Witkoff met in the United Arab Emirates, where talks wrapped up Wednesday with an agreement on a large exchange of prisoners of war but no visible breakthrough on ending the nearly five-year hostilities.

Russia has continued to sideline Europe in the negotiations, with the Kremlin remaining resentful of European countries' financial and military support for Ukraine. After meeting with Putin, Kushner said that he and Witkoff will fly to Dublin, Ireland, to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Ukrainian leader gave a muted welcome to the outcome of the talks, saying the proposed prisoner exchange was a positive step. Kirill Dmitriev, Putin's envoy, greeted Kushner and Witkoff at a Moscow airport on Thursday.

Advertisement

US Envoys Meet Putin

Kushner and Witkoff are set to meet with Vladimir Putin later today, as diplomatic efforts continue amid the stalled push for a broader ceasefire. The Starshield restrictions add pressure on Ukraine's military at a time when its forces rely heavily on satellite links for targeting, reconnaissance and drone operations. Kyiv says the speed limits directly reduce its ability to intercept Russian jet-powered drones and to strike Russian targets with UAVs.

Ukraine has repeatedly raised concerns about the reliability of Starlink and Starshield services during the war. The earlier Starlink curbs caused widespread disruption before access was restored, and the new Starshield limits suggest the issue has not been fully resolved. Zelensky's statement did not specify who imposed the restrictions or how long they would last. He said Ukrainian officials are working with the American side to establish all the circumstances, leaving open the possibility of further diplomatic discussions.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.