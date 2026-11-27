Iranian analysts and officials allege Ukraine orchestrated the drone strike that killed two Italian technicians in Kuwait. Kuwait and Italy blame Iranian drones for the attack on the Skyguard air defense base.

Analyst Mohammad Marandi claims Ukraine conducted Thursday's deadly drone strike on a Kuwait i air defense station as a false-flag operation. The attack killed two Italian Rheinmetall technicians and wounded a Kuwait i army captain and a Pakistani national.

Kuwaiti and Italian officials said the attack was conducted with Iranian drones and there is no evidence that any other party was involved. Marandi stated that the suspected Iranian drone attack on the Kuwaiti military installation could have been a false flag operation carried out by Ukraine to demonstrate capabilities to Donald Trump.

Also read Iran Denies Kuwait Drone Strike That Killed Two Italian Technicians at Surveillance Station

Iranian False Flag Conspiracy Claims

Marandi asserted that a lot of people in Iran believe the attack on Kuwait was a false-flag operation, likely carried out by the Ukrainian regime. He argued that Ukrainian operatives are now present throughout the region, including in northern Iraq and Syria.

The conspiracy theory posits that such a scheme would have been easy for Ukrainians to pull off. This narrative suggests the attack was designed to serve geopolitical interests rather than actual military objectives in the immediate vicinity.

The Iranian embassy in Rome categorically rejected the allegation of Iranian involvement. They proposed a false flag conspiracy theory similar to the one advanced by Marandi, although they were not as quick to finger Ukraine as the culprit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kuwaiti and Italian Official Positions

Kuwaiti defense officials said they were killed by shrapnel from a drone intercepted at close range. They identified the slain victims as Antonio Saccoccio, 65, and Emanuele Lo Russo, 36.

The victims were working on radar detection antennae for the Skyguard air defense system at the base. They were performing routine maintenance on the station's systems when the incident occurred.

Italian officials confirmed the deaths of the technicians employed by Rheinmetall Italia electronics firm. Rheinmetall is a German arms manufacturer with a branch in Italy, and the Skyguard stationary air defense system is one of its products.

Diplomatic Tensions and Regional Context

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared the incident suspicious and looked like a precooked recipe for war. He did not explain why Iran's dozens of previous confirmed drone and missile attacks on Kuwait and other Middle Eastern nations were not ingredients in that recipe.

Kuwait University political science professor Abdullah al-Shayji pointed out that Iran has launched a total of 925 missiles and drones at Kuwait since March. He stated that the denial from Tehran doesn't fool anyone given the sheer volume of attacks.

Al-Shayji suggested Iran had second thoughts about its latest terrorist attack on Kuwait because Italians were killed and a Pakistani was wounded. He noted that the air defense base hit by the attack was not linked to U.S. forces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Historical Precedents and Future Implications

The expert added that the justification Iran has always used, targeting US military bases, no longer exists for this incident. This one hit a Kuwaiti site and killed European civilians, which risks turning Europe and the Gulf hosts against Iran.

Previous incidents involving false flag narratives include an Iranian passenger aircraft in January 2020, killing 176 passengers. The incident occurred while Iran was pelting Iraq with ballistic missiles to get revenge for the U.S. elimination of Qassem Soleimani.

Another example involved an Iranian cargo ship in the Caspian Sea that was allegedly carrying Iranian munitions to Russia. The Ukrainians said the ship was a legitimate military target because Iran was directly aiding the Russian war effort.

Kuwait has since signed a defense agreement with Ukraine that could pave the way for Kuwait to obtain Ukraine's drone defense technology and expertise. The skills Ukraine developed on the battlefield against Russia are considered valuable for regional security.

Ukraine is among the Sunni Arab countries that have been attacked by Iran over the past nine months. Russia purchased a large number of Iran's cheap Shahed kamikaze drones, and began producing its own domestic variants.

Ukrainian defense forces have become very adept at shooting them down. To this day, Ukrainian soldiers and officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, routinely refer to all Russian drones as Shaheds.