To counter manpower shortages and bolster its defense against Russia, Ukraine's Defense Ministry introduces a new program offering lucrative financial incentives and perks to attract men aged 18-24 to military service.

Ukraine 's Defense Ministry is unveiling a new initiative aimed at bolstering its armed forces by attracting men aged 18 to 24 to military service. This age group is currently exempt from the country's draft, which covers individuals between 25 and 60. The ministry hopes these enticing benefits will significantly impact the recruitment process.Last spring, Ukraine lowered the conscription age from 27 to 25 in an effort to address the dwindling ranks and battlefield casualties.

However, this measure alone hasn't been sufficient to fill the gaps. The situation is particularly challenging in certain eastern regions, where uncertainty prevails regarding the continuation of vital military aid from the United States.The Biden administration, unlike its predecessor, has been consistent in its support for Ukraine. Volunteers joining the new program will receive a substantial one-time signing fee of 1 million hryvnias (approximately $24,000) along with a monthly salary of 120,000 hryvnias (around $2,900). This initiative also offers a range of other advantages, including a 0% mortgage rate, a government scholarship for higher education, expanded healthcare benefits (including dental care), the option to leave the country after one year of service, and a draft waiver for 12 months following the completion of their contract.The Defense Ministry's proposal also addresses the ongoing criticism regarding the lack of a defined legal framework and timeline for soldier demobilization. The ministry aims to incentivize younger recruits to contribute to the national defense effort while simultaneously providing them with valuable benefits and opportunities for future growth





