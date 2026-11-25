A Ukrainian drone attack sank a Russian warship in Benghazi, sparking a diplomatic crisis. The LNA and Tripoli government both condemned the strike as a violation of Libyan sovereignty amid rising tensions.

Ukrainian drones sank a Russia n warship docked at the Benghazi Naval Base on Sunday, an event that has triggered an immediate diplomatic crisis and fierce denunciations from both the Libya n National Army ( LNA) and the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity ( GNU). While Kyiv insisted it respects Libya n sovereignty and does not wish to drag the nation into the Russia - Ukraine war, the attack has intensified scrutiny on the presence of foreign military forces in North Africa and exposed deep fractures in Libya's fragile political landscape.

LNA Retaliation Threat and Casualty Details

The Libyan National Army, a militia force led by the pro-Russian warlord Gen. Khalifa Haftar, explicitly threatened to retaliate against Ukraine on Wednesday for the strike that destroyed the Russian vessel. In a statement released on Tuesday, the LNA vowed to take action against Kyiv at the appropriate time, place, and by the appropriate means, framing the drone attack as a direct provocation. The military also paid tribute to two martyred officers, identified as Lt. Ali Mohammed al-Said and Al-Taher Abdullah al-Sadiq, who succumbed to injuries sustained during their national duty following the criminal attack on the base.

Also read Libya Denies Ukraine Deal After Benghazi Drone Attack Hits Russian Ship

GNU Condemns Aggression and Calls for Sovereignty

The Tripoli-based Government of National Unity, widely recognized by the international community as the legitimate government of Libya, also issued a sharp condemnation of the drone strike. Prime Minister Oussama Hamad denounced the incident as an act of treacherous Ukrainian aggression against the port of Benghazi, while the Foreign Ministry demanded that Ukraine explain its actions. The GNU insisted that Libya is not a party to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and emphasized that protecting national sovereignty requires ending the unlawful presence of foreign military forces in the country.

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Geopolitical Shifts and Russian Strategic Interests

The incident highlights Russia's growing strategic reliance on eastern Libya following the collapse of its Syrian client regime in December 2024. After mistakenly believing its intervention in Syria had secured Bashar Assad, Moscow shifted its focus to Gen. Khalifa Haftar's territory as a vital base for operations in the Middle East and North Africa. Russia has initiated at least half a dozen military construction projects at bases under Haftar's control, seeking to expand its footprint in a region where the eastern government remains cautious about alienating the United States and Europe.

Conflicting Claims on Launch Origins and Security

Dispute remains over the origin of the strike, with the LNA accusing the GNU of a secret deal with Kyiv to provide access to bases in Misrata. Conversely, Ukraine stated that the drones were launched from a mother ship at sea, emphasizing that their actions were aimed solely at countering Russian armed aggression and not intended to harm Libya or its people. The GNU's foreign ministry reiterated that unifying the military institution and bringing all strategic installations under state authority is essential to restore security and prevent such violations in the future.