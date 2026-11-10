Ukraine Drone Evacuation Saves Wounded Soldier Artem Lytvyn

Ukrainian forces successfully airlift wounded soldier Artem Lytvyn to safety using a heavy-lift drone, marking a critical advancement in Code 9.2 regiment's aerial rescue capabilities.

Artem Lytvyn, a Ukrainian soldier with the call sign Kolobok, was successfully evacuated from a dangerous frontline zone via heavy-lift drone after amputating his own leg. The rescue operation, executed by the Code 9.2 regiment, highlights a significant shift in how critically wounded personnel are extracted from inaccessible combat zones. Lytvyn had been stranded for several days after stepping on a magnetic mine while escorting a fellow soldier to a defensive position. Former Ukrainian deputy interior minister Anton Gerashchenko shared the footage confirming the dramatic extraction and subsequent medical treatment.

The Mechanism of Aerial Extraction

The Code 9.2 regiment has established a dedicated aerial drone evacuation unit to rescue soldiers who cannot be reached by ground vehicles. In Lytvyn's case, attempts to use ground drones failed due to the extreme risk posed to rescue teams in his location. With survival chances dwindling, the regiment deployed a StarGate drone at the request of Code 9.2's commander. Lytvyn crawled on his knees toward the heavy-lift aircraft, bleeding heavily, before climbing into a specially designed protective stretcher. The drone then lifted him into the air, carrying him above the treeline at speeds comparable to a car. This aerial journey covered the distance in just 30 minutes, a route that would have taken assault troops approximately one week to traverse on foot. Within two hours of the evacuation, Lytvyn had reached a stabilization point where paramedics treated him and he was stretchered into an ambulance.

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Historic Precedent and Soldier Testimony

This event follows the extraordinary evacuation of Kostiantyn Vlasenko, another Ukrainian infantryman who lost both legs while stranded behind enemy lines. Vlasenko endured 491 days in a kill zone, forced to amputate his right leg with a blunt knife after losing his left to frostbite. He had spent 231 days alone in an abandoned school after his comrade, Baski, was killed by a Russian drone. For the previous eight months, Vlasenko had survived in flooded drainage pipes before moving to the school. When rescue was finally planned for Vlasenko, his commander instructed him to watch a video detailing an aerial extraction. A heavily modified bomber drone dropped instructions and equipment, including a nylon seat and rope, to Petropavlivka on October 4. Vlasenko strapped himself to the underbelly of the drone, which rose 400 feet and flew him 11 miles to safety, protected by a fleet of Vampire drones. Lytvyn later described the successful rescue of his unit as a miracle, acknowledging the life-saving nature of this new technology.

Strategic Impact and Future Procedures

The Code 9.2 regiment's success marks their fourth aerial evacuation of a severely wounded soldier since establishing the unit. Each operation is supported by aerial reconnaissance and electronic warfare systems to ensure rescuers can reach casualties in otherwise inaccessible locations. These missions are conducted to bypass dangerous ground routes that often endanger both the wounded and the rescue teams. The integration of heavy-lift drones allows for rapid transport over difficult terrain, significantly reducing the time wounded soldiers spend in shock and pain. This capability has proven essential in areas where enemy fire and terrain make traditional evacuation methods impossible. The regiment continues to refine these procedures to save more lives in high-risk combat environments. The success of these missions underscores the evolving nature of military medicine and logistics in modern warfare.

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Broader Context of Frontline Evacuations

The reliance on drone technology for medical evacuations has increased as traditional routes become increasingly hazardous for ground units. The ability to airlift patients quickly reduces mortality rates by ensuring faster access to surgical care. This method has been tested in various sectors, proving effective against obstacles like minefields and dense urban structures. The Code 9.2 regiment's experience provides a template for other units facing similar challenges. By using drones for both reconnaissance and transport, military forces can maintain situational awareness while executing complex rescue operations. The psychological impact on soldiers who know that advanced extraction methods are available cannot be understated. It provides a critical lifeline that boosts morale among troops engaged in prolonged defensive actions. As technology advances, these aerial rescue operations are likely to become a standard component of battlefield medicine.

Medical Outcomes and Soldier Recovery

Both Lytvyn and Vlasenko represent the resilience of Ukrainian forces in the face of severe trauma and isolation. Their recoveries demonstrate the effectiveness of rapid medical intervention following traumatic injuries. Lytvyn's quick thinking to amputate his own limb allowed him to survive long enough for the drone extraction to occur. Vlasenko's endurance over nearly 16 months highlights the extreme conditions soldiers often endure. The successful treatment of these injuries in stabilization points offers hope for long-term recovery. Medical teams can now focus on rehabilitation rather than emergency survival in the field. The data gathered from these operations helps improve future protocols for drone-based evacuations. These advancements in tactical medicine are crucial for sustaining combat effectiveness. The stories of these soldiers serve as powerful examples of ingenuity and courage in war.