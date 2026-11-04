Ukraine Drone Campaign Targets Russian Logistics and Nuclear Plant Staff

Ukraine intensifies drone strikes on Russian logistics hubs like Ozon and Wildberries, killing two at Zaporizhzhia plant. Russia claims downing 709 drones while striking Ukrainian energy sites.

Ukraine has significantly escalated its aerial campaign against Russia n supply infrastructure, targeting major e-commerce logistics centers in a coordinated effort that began in July. The offensive has expanded from initial strikes on Wildberries facilities to include operations against Ozon distribution hubs since August. Kiev asserts these commercial entities are integral to Moscow's military supply chain, a claim both the companies and the Russia n government deny.

Zaporizhzhia Plant Casualties Spark Terrorism Claims

The management of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant confirmed that a Ukrainian drone strike resulted in the deaths of two individuals after hitting a civilian vehicle in motion. One of the deceased was identified as an employee of the power plant, marking the third fatality among staff members within the last two weeks and the thirteenth death since April of this year. The facility issued a statement on Tuesday condemning the incident as deliberate terrorism and offering condolences to the families of the victims.

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Ozon Facility Fire and Regional Damage Reports

Murat Kumbilov, the head of the Russian Republic of Adygea, reported via Telegram that a drone attack ignited a fire at an Ozon logistics center in the town of Adygeysk. He noted that debris from the drone damaged a gas pipeline and shattered windows at a private residence in the nearby settlement of Petrov. Ozon verified the attack on its facilities, stating that all workers were promptly evacuated from the center where the fire broke out, with no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities among the staff.

Russian Air Defense Claims and Counter-Strikes

Russia's Defence Ministry stated that its air defense systems successfully intercepted seventy-nine Ukrainian drones across fourteen Russian regions, including the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov, and Crimea. In response to the escalating aerial threats, the ministry claimed that Russian drones struck electrical substations in Ukraine's Kiev and Zhytomyr regions. Additionally, Russian forces reportedly hit a dry cargo ship carrying military supplies approximately eight kilometers southwest of Odessa.

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Ukrainian Infrastructure Hits and Civilian Impact

In the capital, Kiev officials reported that drone debris fell in an open area near a home in the Desnianskyi district, with authorities clarifying details regarding potential damage and casualties. Meanwhile, Dnipropetrovsk Governor Oleksandr Hanzha confirmed that a Russian drone strike on a business in Dnipro wounded two people, who were hospitalized with moderate injuries. Ternopil Governor Taras Pastukh added that emergency services were dispatched to an energy facility in the Ternopil district following damage from a drone attack.

Strategic Shift in E-commerce Targeting

The sustained nature of these strikes highlights a strategic shift in Ukraine's approach to disrupting Russian military logistics through economic pressure. By focusing on high-volume retailers like Wildberries and Ozon, Kiev aims to complicate the transport of goods essential for ongoing military operations. This campaign represents a significant escalation in cross-border aerial engagements, affecting both civilian infrastructure and industrial assets across multiple regions.