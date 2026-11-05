Ukraine Dismisses SBU Officials Over Criminal Network Tied to Fraud and Drugs

Ukraine dismisses two senior SBU officials amid Operation Carthage investigation exposing corruption linking law enforcement to fraud call centers and drug trafficking.

Ukraine has dismissed two senior officials from the Security Service of Ukraine ( SBU) as a major anti-corruption probe into a criminal network tied to law enforcement personnel expanded significantly. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine ( NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office ( SAPO) announced that investigators uncovered an organized group involving at least a dozen individuals during a case designated as Operation Carthage. This widening investigation exposes deep-seated concerns regarding systemic corruption within Ukrainian state institutions, particularly among high-ranking officers in the security and police sectors.

Core Details Of The Criminal Scheme

Investigators allege that the suspected ringleader, who had several previous convictions, successfully recruited officials from the SBU, the National Police, and the Prosecutor General's Office. This internal network allegedly collaborated with individuals from the criminal underworld to shield illegal businesses from law enforcement scrutiny. The alleged scheme utilized these high-level connections to protect fraudulent call centers targeting Ukrainian and foreign citizens, as well as facilitating drug trafficking operations and the production of counterfeit cigarettes and foreign currency.

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The structure of this illicit operation relied heavily on the protective umbrella provided by corrupt insiders within the state apparatus. By leveraging their positions, members of the network ensured that illegal enterprises could operate without interference from authorities who were supposed to be shutting them down. The scope of these activities indicates a sophisticated organization designed to generate revenue through illicit means while maintaining a low profile through official cover.

Stakeholder Positions And Official Responses

SBU Chief Oleksandr Poklad announced the dismissal of the two high-ranking officials and pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation. He emphasized that the agency expects a transparent, objective, and impartial investigation into the misconduct of its personnel. Poklad stated that he had personally discussed the case with the heads of NABU and SAPO to ensure alignment in handling the sensitive nature of the case. The SBU is currently coordinating with intelligence services in partner countries to ensure the investigation can extend to other jurisdictions if necessary.

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The National Police responded by stating that officers implicated in the proceedings had been temporarily suspended from their duties. The police force urged the public to avoid drawing premature conclusions before the full investigation was completed. Earlier in the probe, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko was dismissed in September amid the same investigation, as anti-corruption investigators had previously alleged that a criminal organization was led by a department head within the Prosecutor General's Office.

Real-World Impact On EU Accession Efforts

These accusations come at a critical juncture for Ukraine as it continues its efforts to join the European Union. Tackling corruption remains a key requirement for its accession process, which formally entered negotiations in June 2024. The exposure of such a high-level network involving law enforcement officials poses significant challenges to Ukraine's reform agenda and its credibility on the international stage. The allegations suggest that illegal activities were not only tolerated but actively protected by those sworn to uphold the law.

Members of the suspected network are accused of accepting bribes from fraudulent call centers in exchange for allowing them to operate freely. This quid pro quo arrangement undermined the integrity of state institutions and caused direct harm to citizens who were victims of fraud. The dismissal of the SBU officials and the suspension of implicated police officers are seen as necessary steps to demonstrate Ukraine's commitment to combating systemic corruption. The outcome of this investigation will likely influence the continued support from international partners and the progress of EU membership talks.