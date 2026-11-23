Ukraine confirms the sinking of the Merkury corvette in Benghazi and a cargo ship near Finland. New footage reveals devastating strikes against Russian naval assets in the Mediterranean and Baltic Sea.

Ukrainian forces have executed coordinated strikes on two Russian vessels in separate locations, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. The Ukrainian presidency confirmed the destruction of the missile corvette Merkury in the Libyan port of Benghazi and the damaging of a cargo ship near Finnish waters.

Libya Strike Destroys Russian Warship Merkury

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the successful sinking of the Merkury, a vessel valued at approximately £150 million, following an operation off the coast of Libya. The strike occurred in the Mediterranean port of Benghazi early on Sunday, resulting in the complete destruction of the ship after it was engulfed in flames from a massive blast. Zelensky took to the social media platform X on Monday morning to share video evidence of the attack, describing it as an exemplary military operation conducted in direct response to Russia's continued aggression.

Also read Russian cargo ship bursts into flames after suspected Ukrainian drone strike in Baltic Sea

The Ukrainian leader detailed that his forces deployed seven naval drones of Ukrainian manufacture to execute the mission. Despite defensive efforts by the Russian side, the Merkury was sunk along with a Ka-27 combat helicopter that was operating nearby. The Merkury is a Project 20380 Steregushchiy-class corvette that was commissioned in 2023 during the full-scale invasion. It is a relatively new asset for the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which had deployed the vessel to the Mediterranean to escort a convoy of cargo ships used for transporting military supplies.

Targeting Russian Supply Lines in the Baltic Sea

On Saturday, Ukrainian drones struck a Russian dry cargo vessel named the MV ANGARA in the Baltic Sea. This incident occurred near Finland, leading to attribution of the attack by the NATO member state. The Finnish Defence Forces detected the drone activity west of Suursaari in the eastern Gulf of Finland, within international waters. The Border Guard service observed the MV ANGARA on fire and drifting after the strike, noting that the vessel was likely transporting weapons and military materials for the Russian war effort.

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Hours after the cargo ship was hit, a Russian helicopter was suspected of violating Finnish airspace, a detail highlighted by Finland's defence minister. This temporal proximity has drawn potential links between the two Baltic incidents. The Finnish Border Guard confirmed the ship was drifting towards Finnish waters after the attack but stated that the situation currently poses no danger to other vessels in the region. The strikes on these supply vessels demonstrate Ukraine's expanding reach in disrupting Russia's logistical networks far from the immediate front lines.

Global Reactions and Diplomatic Concerns

The attack in Libya has triggered significant diplomatic concern among international bodies. The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expressed serious concern over the escalation of hostilities within its territory. In a statement on X, the mission called for an immediate, independent, and transparent investigation into the events. The UN emphasized that Libya cannot afford to become a battleground for foreign conflicts, urging all parties to respect Libyan sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Local witnesses in Benghazi reported hearing three loud blasts followed by intense flames and flying debris. Libyan outlet Ean Libya confirmed that residents witnessed aircraft and apparent anti-aircraft fire during the incident. Firefighters rushed to the scene to tackle the inferno, and residents were warned to stay away from the port area. Two medical sources reported that while no deaths were directly linked to the ship's destruction, there were injuries among the local population.

Ongoing Violence and Casualties in Ukraine

While Ukraine projects power abroad, Russian strikes continue to inflict heavy casualties on Ukrainian civilians. Overnight, a drone hit a five-storey building near Kyiv, killing 11 people. Images showed rescuers combing through the smouldering rubble of the residential structure. Ukraine's State Emergency Service confirmed the fatalities included a teenager and a woman in her forties, while rescue teams searched for eleven missing individuals, including two children.

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Tragedy also struck Vyshneve, where a Russian strike on a supermarket killed three people and wounded fifteen others, including three children. Mayor Illya Dikov described the attack as a tragic end to an ordinary shopping trip. Additionally, a strike on a private home in Bila Tserkva killed one person and caused a blaze. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian forces attacked a power substation, disrupting local energy infrastructure as reported by Prime Minister Sergiy Koretsky.