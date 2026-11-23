Ukraine confirms successful drone strikes on Russian naval assets including the Merkury corvette in Libya and a cargo ship in the Baltic Sea, drawing UN concern and Finnish military response.

Ukraine has confirmed a coordinated series of naval strikes against Russian vessels in the Mediterranean and Baltic seas, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the successful destruction of the missile corvette Merkury in the port of Benghazi, Libya, and a Russian cargo ship near Finland. These operations demonstrate the reach of Ukrainian drone capabilities far beyond the traditional boundaries of the Ukraine -Russia war zone.

Mediterranean Strike on Merkury Corvette

Ukrainian forces sank the Russian corvette Merkury and destroyed a Ka-27 combat helicopter using seven Ukrainian-made naval drones off the coast of Libya. The strike occurred early on Sunday in the Mediterranean port of Benghazi, where the vessel was escorting a convoy of cargo ships used to transport military supplies for the Putin regime. The Merkury, a Project 20380 Steregushchiy-class vessel commissioned in 2023, had been stationed in the region to support Russian logistical operations despite its usual assignment to the Black Sea Fleet.

Also read Russian cargo ship bursts into flames after suspected Ukrainian drone strike in Baltic Sea

Local witnesses in Benghazi reported hearing three loud blasts followed by intense flames and flying debris near the port. Firefighters rushed to contain the resulting inferno while residents were advised to stay clear of the area. Although two medical sources confirmed that there were no deaths, injuries were reported among those present. The destruction of the Merkury represents a major strategic loss for Russia, as the ship was one of its newest naval assets and had been actively involved in supporting military logistics in the region.

Baltic Sea Attack and Finnish Response

Hours before the Libya operation, Ukrainian drones attacked a Russian cargo vessel in the Baltic Sea, an incident attributed to Kyiv by NATO member Finland. The Russian dry cargo ship MV ANGARA, suspected of transporting weapons, was hit by drones west of Suursaari in the eastern Gulf of Finland. The Finnish Defence Forces detected the attack on Saturday morning in international waters, and the Border Guard service observed the burning ship drifting toward Finnish waters after the strike.

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The Finnish defence ministry stated that the situation currently poses no danger to other vessels, but the attack drew a possible link to a subsequent Russian helicopter violation of Finnish airspace. Finnish Defence Minister noted that a Russian helicopter was suspected of violating national airspace hours after the cargo ship was hit, highlighting the heightened tension in the region. The Border Guard service monitored the drifting vessel to ensure it did not threaten nearby shipping lanes or coastal infrastructure, confirming that the immediate area remained safe following the incident.

International Reaction and Strategic Implications

President Volodymyr Zelensky took to X on Monday morning to confirm Ukraine's responsibility for the strikes, praising an "exemplary operation in response to Russia's war." He emphasized that the attacks were a direct response to Russian aggression and highlighted the ongoing development of Ukrainian weapons to counter the threat. Zelensky stated that Ukraine continues its operations in designated waters to disrupt enemy logistics and protect national interests, asserting that "Glory to Ukraine" as a testament to the resilience of its armed forces.

The United Nations mission in Libya expressed serious concern over the attacks, calling for an immediate, independent, and transparent investigation into the incident. The UNSMIL warned on X that Libya cannot afford to become a battleground for foreign conflicts, urging all parties to respect Libyan sovereignty. The UN statement underscores the growing international apprehension regarding the spillover effects of the Ukraine war into North African and Northern European regions, where foreign military activities are increasingly affecting local stability and safety.

Long-term Impact on Russian Naval Logistics

The simultaneous destruction of the Merkury corvette and the MV ANGARA cargo ship represents a significant blow to Russian naval logistics capabilities. The Merkury had been one of the fleet's newer vessels, and its loss in a foreign port highlights the vulnerability of Russian assets operating outside their primary bases. The attack on the MV ANGARA further disrupts the transport of military supplies through the Baltic Sea, a critical route for Russian trade and logistics.

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These strikes demonstrate Ukraine's ability to project power and conduct complex naval operations in international waters, challenging Russia's dominance in regional seas. The use of Ukrainian-made naval drones has proven effective in sinking well-defended warships and disrupting cargo operations, forcing Russia to reconsider its logistical strategies. As Ukraine continues to develop its weapons systems, the ability to strike Russian assets in diverse locations will likely remain a key component of Kyiv's defense and deterrence strategy in the years to come.