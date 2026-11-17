Ukrainian forces struck the Kerch Strait Bridge with a Flamingo missile, collapsing the road arch. The attack disrupts Russian supply lines to Crimea and marks a major escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Ukraine has successfully destroyed a critical section of the Kerch Strait Bridge, a strategic infrastructure project constructed by the Russia n Federation following its 2014 annexation of Crimea. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that a cruise missile strike caused the steel arch of the road bridge to collapse into the Sea of Azov. Kyiv described the event as the culmination of a weeks-long operation designed to sever the primary logistical link between mainland Russia and the occupied peninsula.

Missile Strike Collapses Road Section

President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, for executing what he termed an unprecedented attack. The SBU claimed responsibility for the strike on November 17 and detailed a complex seven-stage process to gradually erode Russian air defenses in the region. This systematic effort allowed Ukrainian forces to achieve a high probability of success when launching the attack vector, identified by Zelensky as the indigenously produced Flamingo cruise missile. Footage from the missile's onboard camera showed the final moments of impact, which Zelensky praised for working flawlessly.

Also read Second Ukrainian Strike Damages Kerch Bridge Amid Ongoing Conflict

Strategic Impact on Russian Logistics

The destruction of the Kerch Bridge poses a severe strategic challenge for the Russian occupation of Crimea. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces noted that the bridge served as the main artery for transporting fuel, ammunition, equipment, and personnel to the peninsula. With the road section completely out of service, Russian forces in southern Ukraine now face significant logistical constraints. Every hour that the bridge remains unusable reduces the volume of resources available to support military operations in the region.

Official Damage Assessment and Rebuilding Plans

Russian authorities have confirmed the strike and the resulting damage to the infrastructure. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that while the road section collapsed, the railway section remains standing but has sustained damage to its arch. Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, addressed journalists regarding the incident. Although he appeared deflated, Peskov vowed that the government would begin rebuilding the bridge soon. He stated that there is no doubt the bridge will be restored and claimed the structure will be even better than before.

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Navigational Hazards and Alternative Supply Routes

The collapse of the bridge has created immediate navigational hazards and forced a reevaluation of supply routes into Crimea. The deep channel through the Kerch Strait is now blocked by the fallen bridge, potentially cutting off access for large vessels to the Sea of Azov for some time. Alternative road and rail routes into Crimea via Kherson or Melitopol to the north exist but are considered much more vulnerable to Ukrainian drone attacks. Russia could also attempt to use ships to supply Crimea, but Ukraine has demonstrated a growing mastery of naval drone warfare that complicates such efforts.

Wider Air Raids and Diplomatic Context

This strike occurred during what may have been Ukraine's single largest air raid against Russia during the war, setting a new record just 24 hours after a previous one. The Russian Ministry of Defence reported shooting down or destroying around 2,250 Ukrainian drones overnight, a significant increase from the 1,336 recorded on the previous Sunday. Authorities also detected 800 drones launched at Moscow, up from 600 the night before. Meanwhile, Russian state media highlighted the timing of the attack, noting it precedes meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping.