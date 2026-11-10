Ukraine's Code 9.2 regiment executes rare aerial rescues using heavy-lift drones, saving soldiers like Artem Lytvyn and Kostiantyn Vlasenko from inaccessible frontline zones.

Ukraine's Code 9.2 regiment has successfully established a dedicated aerial drone evacuation unit, enabling the rescue of critically wounded servicemen from combat zones that remain inaccessible to ground vehicles. This operational breakthrough allows military medical teams to extract casualties from dense treelines and hostile territory with unprecedented speed and safety. The unit utilizes heavy-lift unmanned aerial systems to transport injured soldiers above danger zones, significantly reducing the time required to reach stabilization facilities.

The Mechanism of Aerial Evacuation Units

Artem Lytvyn, known by the call sign Kolobok, became a prominent example of this new tactical capability after he amputated his own leg following a magnetic mine explosion. Former Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko shared footage of Lytvyn crawling on his knees toward a heavy-lift drone before being airlifted to safety. The drone, identified as the StarGate, was deployed at the request of the Code 9.2 commander after ground-based evacuation attempts proved impossible due to the extreme risk to rescue teams.

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Lytvyn had been stranded for several days while escorting a fellow soldier to a defensive position. The heavy-lift drone carried him above the treeline at speeds comparable to a car, completing a journey that would have taken assault troops approximately one week on foot. This aerial extraction was completed in just 30 minutes, allowing medics to stretcher him into an ambulance within two hours of the initial pickup. Lytvyn described the miraculous nature of his survival from inside the vehicle, highlighting the psychological relief provided by modern aerial logistics.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Tactical Innovation

Anton Gerashchenko, who documented and publicized the rescue operations, emphasized the critical role of the StarGate drone in saving lives when conventional methods fail. The Code 9.2 regiment currently operates as a specialized unit focused on high-risk rescues, utilizing aerial reconnaissance and electronic warfare systems to support their missions. Each evacuation is meticulously planned to ensure the safety of both the casualty and the unmanned aircraft, which must navigate complex electromagnetic environments.

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Within the Ukrainian military framework, the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade supports these operations, integrating drone technology into standard infantry tactics. The regiment's commander coordinated the deployment of the StarGate, ensuring that Lytvyn was properly secured in a specially designed protective stretcher before liftoff. This level of coordination demonstrates a shift in military doctrine, where unmanned systems are not merely for surveillance but are central to medical evacuation protocols.

Historic Rescues and Real-World Impact

The Lytvyn rescue marked the fourth aerial evacuation conducted by the Code 9.2 regiment, following the extraordinary extraction of Kostiantyn Vlasenko. Vlasenko, a 49-year-old infantryman, survived 491 days behind enemy lines in the Kharkiv region after losing both legs to frostbite and combat injuries. His story highlights the desperate conditions faced by soldiers isolated in the kill zone, where they often endure months of solitude and self-treatment without external aid.

After his comrade, call sign Baski, was killed by a Russian drone, Vlasenko hid in an abandoned school cast-iron furnace for 231 days. When rescue operations finally commenced on October 4, the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade sent a heavily modified bomber drone to his position in Petropavlivka. This event stands as the first known unmanned aerial evacuation of a wounded serviceman in military history, setting a precedent for future battlefield rescues.

Procedures and Future Operational Steps

The Vlasenko operation required unique procedures due to the lack of ground access. A drone dropped a sealed bag containing a nylon seat, rope, carabiners, and a smartphone with instructional videos. Vlasenko watched the footage to learn how to strap himself to the drone's underbelly, giving a thumbs up to the camera before ascending 400 feet into the air. The aircraft then flew him 11 miles to safety, flanked by three Vampire drones that engaged enemy forces to protect the extraction.

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These operations demonstrate a clear trajectory in military technology, where aerial drones are becoming essential tools for saving lives in contested territories. The Code 9.2 regiment continues to refine these procedures, ensuring that more soldiers like Lytvyn and Vlasenko can receive timely medical care regardless of their distance from friendly lines. The success of these missions underscores the critical importance of investing in advanced unmanned systems for humanitarian and military purposes.