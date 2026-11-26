Ukrainian FM Andrii Sybiha clarifies that attacks on Russian ships off Benghazi do not target Libya. Kiev stresses support for Libyan sovereignty and food security ties.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has issued a formal clarification regarding recent military actions near the Libya n coast, explicitly stating that Ukraine did not intend to extend the ongoing war with Russia onto Libya n shores. The statement addresses international concern following reports that Ukrainian forces targeted two Russia n vessels located off the coast of Benghazi. Sybiha emphasized that these operations were strictly limited to military assets serving the Russia n war effort and were never directed against the Libya n state or its population.

In a post published on the social media platform X on Thursday, Sybiha detailed a direct telephone conversation he held with his Libyan counterpart, Al-Taher Al-Baour. The purpose of the call was to explain the strategic rationale behind the naval engagements and to reassure Libyan leadership that Ukraine harbors no hostile intentions toward North Africa. Sybiha noted that he wanted to provide a transparent account of the events to prevent any misunderstanding regarding the scope and targets of Ukrainian military responses.

Also read Libya rages at Ukraine over ship strike: 'Tantamount to declaration of war'

The Foreign Minister stressed that none of Ukraine's military actions have ever been directed against Libya or the Libyan people. He clarified that the strikes were exclusively aimed at Russian military objects that were directly serving Russia's war machine. By drawing this sharp distinction, Kiev seeks to isolate the conflict to the aggressor nation, ensuring that collateral damage or strategic ambiguity does not spill over into sovereign Libyan territory. This operational discipline is central to Kyiv's broader geopolitical strategy of containing the war within its defined boundaries.

Ukraine reaffirmed its steadfast support for Libya's sovereignty and territorial integrity, highlighting the longstanding diplomatic ties between the two nations. Sybiha declared that Kiev has no intention of extending Russia's war against Ukraine to Libya or any other country in the region. This diplomatic assurance serves to stabilize relations with Tripoli, a key partner in North Africa, and demonstrates Ukraine's respect for international law and national borders beyond its immediate conflict zone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond the immediate military context, Sybiha highlighted Ukraine's role as a reliable partner in ensuring Libya's food security. He stated that Kiev is committed to strengthening this critical partnership, recognizing Libya's dependence on grain imports. By emphasizing economic and humanitarian cooperation, Ukraine aims to demonstrate that its foreign policy remains constructive and beneficial to regional stability, even amid global turmoil. This dual approach of military precision and diplomatic engagement underscores Kyiv's comprehensive strategy.

The Foreign Minister expressed gratitude for the opportunity to engage in direct dialogue and an open exchange of views with Al-Taher Al-Baour. He described the conversation as meaningful and valuable for maintaining trust between the two governments. This ongoing communication channel is vital for managing perceptions and ensuring that future military operations are clearly understood by all international stakeholders. It also reinforces the diplomatic framework through which Ukraine seeks to build broad international support against Russian aggression.