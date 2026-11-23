Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that domestically made naval drones successfully sank the Russian corvette Merkury and destroyed a cargo ship and helicopter at a base in Benghazi, Libya, as part of ongoing operations against Russian aggression.

on Sunday, claiming Ukrainian naval drones sank the vessel. It marked the latest attack in the North African nation tied tothat Ukrainian forces deployed seven domestically made naval drones in the operation, which sank a Russia n corvette.

The Ukrainian leader described the ship as one of Russia's newest vessels commissioned in 2023 during Russia's invasion.

Also read Suspected Ukrainian sea drones hit Russian warship at Benghazi naval base, Libyan officials say

"Despite all the enemy's efforts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk," he wrote. A satellite image shows a capsized Russian corvette and the northern area of the port after an explosion aboard a Russian ship docked at the Benghazi naval base, which Libya's eastern-based government said was caused by a suspected drone attack, in Benghazi, Libya, on Nov. 22, 2026. The vessel later sank, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We continue our operations in designated waters. We are responding to Russia's aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons," he said. Ukrainian forces also struck the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara, which Zelenskyy said Moscow used to transport weapons.

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He added that a Ka-27 military helicopter was destroyed in the attack. Zelenskyy thanked the Security Service of Ukraine, known as the SBU, and other Ukrainian defense forces that took part in what he described as"an exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia's war.

" Zelenskyy said he received detailed briefings on Sunday and Monday and that"the targets we set were achieved. " The strike by sea drones severely damaged the Russian navy corvette at the Benghazi Naval Base in eastern Libya, according to two Libyan officials. Residents in Benghazi heard loud explosions and saw fire at the base early Sunday. Civil defense rushed to the site and extinguished the fire, authorities in eastern Libya said.

Libya has been divided since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed, in 2011. A U.N. -supported government is based in Tripoli and a rival administration is located in the east. The oil-rich nation remains a focal point for a long-running rivalry between Russia and the West.

"Libya cannot afford, and must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts," the United Nations Support Mission in Libya wrote on social media.