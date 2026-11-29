President Zelenskyy proposes a ceasefire along the current contact line as a major compromise while rejecting annexation recognition, urging US political pressure on Putin for a diplomatic end to the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that his country is prepared to halt hostilities along the current front line, characterizing this strategic pause as a significant diplomatic concession. Speaking to the media, Zelenskyy confirmed that Kyiv is ready to stay and stop fighting where the lines currently stand, explicitly describing the proposal as a very big compromise. This declaration comes as the conflict enters its fifth year, with Kyiv seeking to leverage the status quo to force a negotiated settlement with Moscow.

Zelenskyy Demands Diplomatic Settlement With Putin

President Zelenskyy emphasized that while Ukraine is willing to freeze the conflict at the existing contact line, the nation will never formally recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory. He stated clearly that Ukrainian homes, cities, and towns remain Ukrainian property, even in areas that have been physically destroyed by the ongoing war. Zelenskyy attributed the failure to reach a permanent peace to Russian President Vladimir Putin, asserting that the Kremlin leader does not want to withdraw from occupied lands.

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Ukraine Leverages US Bipartisan Political Support

Ukrainian leadership is actively aligning with the new political reality in Washington, anticipating continued support from the United States under the incoming administration. Zelenskyy expressed hope that US President Donald Trump will continue efforts to end the war without imposing excessive costs on Ukraine, insisting it is incorrect for Kyiv to bear the entire burden of peace. He noted that Ukraine enjoys bipartisan support and plans to work directly with the new Democratic-controlled US Congress, which assumes office on January 3, to compel negotiations.

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Clarifying Libyan Drone Strikes and Regional Risks

Amidst diplomatic maneuvering, President Zelenskyy addressed recent Ukrainian military actions in Libya, confirming that Ukrainian forces sank the Russian corvette Merkury and struck the cargo vessel MV Angara near Benghazi. While acknowledging these operations as legitimate targets for weapons transport, he stressed that Ukraine respects Libyan sovereignty and did not intend to escalate tensions in North Africa. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha subsequently spoke with acting Libyan Foreign Minister Taher al-Baour to express regret over unintended consequences, aiming to maintain good relations with the rival administrations in Tripoli and Benghazi.

Upcoming US-Mediated Talks in Abu Dhabi Planned

International diplomatic channels are preparing for another round of US-mediated negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, with Abu Dhabi identified as the likely host for future discussions. Although no specific date has been set, these upcoming talks would mark the first direct engagement since negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, held in February. Abu Dhabi has previously hosted two earlier rounds of trilateral talks in January and February, establishing itself as a neutral venue for potential breakthroughs in the protracted conflict.