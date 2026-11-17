Ukraine has struck the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russian-occupied Crimea and Russia, twice, taking it out of service, as Moscow attacks bridges in Kyiv.

Ukraine struck a major bridge connecting Russia n-occupied Crimea and the Russia n mainland Tuesday for the second night in a row, while Russia hit two major bridges in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Traffic was halted for hours across the Kerch Bridge, which carries both automobile and rail traffic, after it was hit shortly after midnight on Tuesday. The bridge has been a target of previous Ukrainian attacks and holds symbolic value as it was built following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. There was no official comment on the damage, but unverified social media images appeared to show a section of the road bridge completely collapsed and in the water.

Also read Ukraine Strikes Crimea Bridge with 1336 Drones Ahead of Russia Summit

Russian military blogger Alexander Kots called the damage"significant" and said cars would not be able to cross it for a month. Kots also said the train service that runs across the bridge had been suspended, citing Russia's Ministry of Transport, but added the railway's tracks were intact.

Meanwhile, Russia's defense ministry said it shot down 1,441 Ukrainian drones during a major overnight barrage — the second-highest one-day figure this year. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that more than 800 had been headed to the capital itself, while officials reported attacks across 19 regions of the country. In Kyiv, Russian ballistic missiles hit the Northern and Southern bridges — two major arteries that cross the Dnipro River. Traffic was suspended, causing gridlock early on Tuesday morning.

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Russia's army confirmed it had hit both bridges in a"massive attack" on Ukraine's infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned of a major Russian attack in the days leading up to a meeting in China on Thursday of Presidents Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the meeting would"only encourage Putin to continue this war.

" The White House had earlier signaled that the Ukraine war would not be addressed by the leaders, but Mr. Trump said Monday as he prepared to fly to Asia that it would be among the topics discussed. China has said only that"safeguarding world peace" and"promoting strategic stability in major power relations" will be on the agenda for the trilateral summit.

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