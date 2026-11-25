New Natsal data reveals a sharp decline in sexual activity among UK youth, with one in three aged 16-24 never having sex. Explore the drivers and health impacts.

A significant demographic shift is reshaping intimacy patterns across the United Kingdom, with the latest research indicating that British youth are experiencing the lowest levels of sexual activity in a generation. The National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles (Natsal) highlights a drastic increase in celibacy among young adults, fundamentally altering the landscape of adult relationships in England, Scotland, and Wales.

Leading this analysis, Soazig Clifton, an honorary associate professor at University College London (UCL), described the statistical surge in virgins as a striking deviation from historical norms. While previous surveys typically revealed only marginal changes over time, the current data exposes a substantial cultural shift that demands immediate attention from health officials and sociologists alike.

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Virginity Rates Double Among Young Adults

The Natsal study, which analyzed data from nearly 7,000 adults, reveals that four in ten women aged between 16 and 24 have never had sex, while more than a quarter of men in the same age bracket remain virgins. This phenomenon means that approximately one in three individuals aged 16 to 24 have never engaged in sexual intercourse, a figure that represents a drastic jump from the one in five prevalence recorded between 1990 and 2010.

This surge in non-participation in sex is not isolated to a single gender or a brief period. The proportion of young people aged 16 to 24 who have never had sex remained remarkably stable at around one in five until the last decade. However, by the 2022 to 2024 period, those figures had soared to 37 percent for men and 40 percent for women, marking a historic high for the demographic.

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Drivers of Reduced Intimacy and Digital Influence

Researchers attribute this decline to a convergence of social and technological factors, including increasing time spent indoors and online, a higher rate of youngsters living at home with parents, and a notable decline in alcohol consumption. Malvika Padin, a 30-year-old self-described asexual woman, told the Daily Mail that she has never had sex and feels little desire to do so, citing the digitalization of modern life as a primary barrier to organic connection.

Padin explained that connecting behind screens has made it significantly more difficult to meet people in traditional social setups. She noted that the explosion of dating apps has created a landscape where millennials often prefer staying celibate, while others find it harder to spark the physical desire that traditionally accompanies romantic relationships. The lack of organic interaction in a screen-dominated world reduces the opportunities for intimacy to develop naturally.

Health Implications and Screening Declines

Nigel Field, an infectious disease expert at University College London, highlighted a troubling correlation between reduced sexual activity and decreased preventative healthcare. The study found a dramatic drop in testing for chlamydia, the most common sexually transmitted bacteria, among sexually active young people. Between 2022 and 2024, only 18 percent of sexually active individuals aged 16 to 24 were screened, a steep fall from 54 percent a decade ago.

Field warned that untreated chlamydia can trigger long-term complications such as pelvic inflammatory disease, which may result in infertility. He suggested that the decline in screening is partly due to the shift from in-clinic visits to online services, where patients order test kits for their homes. This method is less effective for those living with parents who may wish to keep their sexual health status private from family members.

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Broader Behavioral Shifts and Future Outlook

Beyond the rise in virginity, the Natsal report, published in The Lancet, uncovered other significant changes in sexual behavior across Britain. The proportion of men having sex with other men tripled from 4 percent in 2010 to 12.3 percent in 2024. Additionally, the number of young women expressing a desire not to have children has quadrupled in recent years.

The frequency of sexual activity among the broader population has also halved. In 1990, the average person aged 16 to 44 in the UK had sex roughly four times a month. By 2024, that frequency had decreased to twice a month. These findings, drawn from a once-in-a-decade study covering 6,700 people aged 16 to 59, suggest that the trajectory of sexual health and social interaction in the UK is undergoing a permanent and profound transformation.