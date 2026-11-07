UK Youth Relationship Crisis: CSJ Report on Pornography and Living at Home

A new Centre For Social Justice report reveals how pornography and high living costs are causing a relationship recession among UK youth, leading to lower marriage and fertility rates.

A significant cultural and demographic shift is occurring among young adults in the United Kingdom, with a new analysis highlighting a stark disconnect between men and women under the age of thirty. The report, titled ' Relationship Recession: Pornography,' produced by the Centre For Social Justice, outlines how this chasm is leading to a precipitous drop in marriage rates, sexual activity, and overall happiness within this demographic.

Living With Parents Replaces Marriage

Analysis by the Centre For Social Justice found that men are 26 times more likely to be living with their mother by their 25th birthday than with a spouse. This statistic underscores a profound change in traditional family structures, where independent living and early marriage have largely been replaced by extended stays in the family home. The proportion of 20-34-year-olds remaining in the parental home has risen from 20 per cent in 2008 to nearly 30 per cent today.

Also read Love Is Blind Aneha Addresses Racist Backlash and Relationship Split With Cam

Men are significantly more likely to continue living with their parents compared to women, with a third of young men doing so versus one quarter of young women. Over the last 50 years, the rate of men and women marrying by age 30 has fallen by 90 per cent. For those in their early twenties, the marriage rate has dropped by more than 97 per cent.

In England and Wales, there are approximately 3.7 million fewer married people under the age of 30 than in 1976. The number of married individuals in this age group has fallen from 4.5 million to approximately 790,000, despite a larger overall young population. This decline in traditional partnership formation is a key component of the broader societal changes identified in the report.

Advertisement

Pornography and Social Isolation Drivers

The Centre For Social Justice identifies the proliferation of explicit content as a primary driver for the collapse in relationships. The report states that one of the harms of watching pornography is the deeper relational damage to trust, intimacy, and communication. It notes that the behavior is sufficiently prevalent across the younger generation that even small individual effects become meaningful when reproduced across millions of people.

Twenty seven per cent of men watch pornography several times a week or more, compared with just 5 per cent of women. This gender disparity in consumption habits is cited as a significant factor in the widening gap between male and female relationship expectations and experiences. The report also highlights that sex is going out of fashion among the younger generation.

The proportion of 16-24-year-olds who describe themselves as sexually active has dropped from 68 per cent to 44 per cent over the last seven years. Furthermore, polling for the report found that more than 18 per cent of Britons aged 18-34, representing nearly three million people, have considered uploading adult content to OnlyFans or similar sites.

Health and Economic Consequences

The report paints a worrying picture of increasingly isolated teenagers struggling with their mental health and well-being. The proportion of 15-year-olds spending time with friends every evening has dropped from 14 per cent to 2 per cent since the turn of the millennium. While parents often attribute this to schoolwork and safety fears, the Centre For Social Justice argues that extensive bedroom-dwelling is unhealthy.

Research cited in the report indicates that one quarter of 17-19-year-olds in the UK now have a probable mental disorder of some sort. This social withdrawal is compounded by a decline in fertility, with the rate in England and Wales hitting a record low of 1.39 children per woman. The average age at which women become mothers has increased from 23 in the 1970s to 31 now.

Advertisement

The economic and social infrastructure for meeting potential partners has also eroded. The number of pubs has fallen by 29 per cent since 1990, and over one quarter of late-night venues have disappeared since the Covid pandemic. Just one in 20 couples now meet while out and about, with online dating dominating the landscape.

Modern Complexities and Future Outlook

The Centre For Social Justice argues that modern life is more complex than ever, with housing, social media, technology, and the cost of living all creaking under pressure. The ratio of online daters is two men for every one woman, creating a lopsided dating market. One in four young people do not drink at all, up from one in seven in 2017, further reducing traditional social mixing venues.

The report also notes that the rise of working from home has made office romances less likely, and there are 1,000 fewer youth clubs today than there were 15 years ago. Political ruptures, spiritual disenfranchisement, and the climate crisis are also cited as contributing factors to the instability of old institutions such as marriage and the family.

The findings from the 'Relationship Recession' report suggest that the decline in relationship formation is not an isolated phenomenon but a result of multifaceted societal changes. The combination of economic pressures, technological shifts, and changing social norms has created an environment where forming long-term partnerships has become increasingly difficult for young adults in the UK.