Alan Milburn warns of youth unemployment surge as UK job vacancies drop to 690,000. ONS data reveals 34,000 jobs lost in October amid rising costs and regulatory changes.

Alan Milburn delivered a stark warning to government ministers that young people are unable to access employment because the positions simply do not exist. This critical assessment was released as new data revealed that 1,000 jobs were eliminated daily last month, causing vacancies to sink to their lowest point in twelve years. The Office for National Statistics confirmed that the number of individuals on UK payrolls decreased by 34,000 in October, marking the most significant monthly decline since 2015, excluding the pandemic period.

Core Details of Job Market Contraction

Official figures from the Office for National Statistics indicate that a total of 215,000 jobs have disappeared over the last two years. Business leaders largely attribute this erosion to former Chancellor Rachel Reeves in her first Budget in 2024, specifically citing a 25 billion pound reduction in employer national insurance. The number of job vacancies fell by 22,000 to 690,000 in the three months leading to October, representing the lowest level since 2014 when excluding the coronavirus crisis. Evidence gathered from businesses suggests that smaller firms are halting recruitment due to escalating labor costs and adverse economic conditions.

Also read Alan Milburn Report: Youth Unemployment Crisis Threatens Labour

Stakeholder Positions on Youth Employment

Ben Harrison, director of the Work Foundation think-tank, emphasized that the fundamental issue is the lack of available roles for NEET young people. He stated that these individuals cannot access jobs that are no longer part of the economy. Tory shadow chancellor Andrew Griffith argued that more than 200,000 jobs were lost under the current administration, blaming the government for attacking employers and piling on red tape. Patrick Milnes, head of people and work at the British Chambers of Commerce, called for a significant shift in government strategy to address youth joblessness while employers face intense pressure from high operational costs.

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Regulatory Changes and Future Outlook

Experts fear the jobs crisis will intensify in the new year as new workers' rights rules take effect in stages. These regulations include the right to claim unfair dismissal after just six months in a role, down from two years. Additionally, compensation for unfair dismissal will become unlimited. Hugh Osmond, the Pizza Express entrepreneur, noted that these upcoming rules, combined with higher taxes, mean that no one is hiring ahead of the January implementation date. The British Chambers of Commerce suggested that reducing national insurance contributions for all under-25s would be a quick way to allow firms to consider hiring young people currently out of reach due to cost pressures.

Wage Growth and Living Standards Impact

Yesterdays data also highlighted a deepening squeeze on living standards as wage growth slowed to 3.5 percent in the three months to September. For September alone, wage growth averaged just 3.2 percent, falling below the rate of inflation. This meant that in real terms, wages were falling by 0.2 percent, marking the first time they have turned negative since 2023. This trend serves as a troubling omen as inflation is expected to rise, further eroding the real value of wages and potentially fueling concerns that Britain is becoming a low hire, low fire economy as described by Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey.