A 2025 survey reveals how Gen Z and Millennials in the UK are adopting US habits, language, and political interest ahead of Thanksgiving.

As Thanksgiving approaches on Thursday, November 28, 2024, a cultural shift is becoming increasingly visible across the United Kingdom. Younger generations are adopting American traditions, language, and political interests with unprecedented enthusiasm.

Thanksgiving Food Trends Surge

According to Ocado, searches for American-style food have risen by 440 percent compared to the previous year. This surge coincides with the upcoming holiday, where traditional dishes such as turkey and pumpkin pie are gaining popularity among British consumers.

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Data indicates that 42 percent of young people in the UK have now attended a Thanksgiving dinner. This represents a significant departure from past norms, where the holiday was largely ignored or viewed as an obscure foreign custom.

Gen Z Language and Media Preferences

A 2025 survey of 10,000 UK teachers highlights how children born after 2007 use American vocabulary such as 'candy', 'trash', and 'elevator' in daily conversation. This linguistic shift is driven by immersion in American content via YouTube and social media platforms.

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Pop culture alignment is equally strong. The same 2025 survey found that 34 percent of young people in the UK knew more about the Kardashian family than the British soap opera EastEnders. This preference signals a deep integration of US entertainment into local youth culture.

Political Interest and Sports Obsession

Despite lacking voting rights, young British citizens demonstrate detailed knowledge of US politics, including midterm elections and state governors. This political awareness contrasts with a general unfamiliarity with local parliamentary representation.

Interest in American sports has also expanded, with fans following teams like the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Lakers. Additionally, American football has gained traction, diverging from traditional British sports preferences.

Cultural and Retail Changes in the UK

The influence extends to consumer behavior and retail habits. Terms like 'vacation' and 'math' are replacing 'holiday' and 'maths'. The viral popularity of Trader Joe's tote bags further illustrates the desire for American retail aesthetics, despite the chain having no physical presence in the UK.

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These changes are reshaping British culture, with younger generations increasingly identifying with American norms. This trend is likely to intensify following the recent US election and the continued spread of US digital media.