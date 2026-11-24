The Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for rain and ice across Britain as winter arrives early. Flood alerts and cold health warnings remain active due to torrential downpours and below-average temperatures.

The Met Office has issued urgent yellow weather warning s for rain and ice across parts of Britain as the country faces the early arrival of winter conditions. These alerts cover Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly, and eastern and central Scotland, signaling significant disruptions to daily life and transport networks.

Torrential downpours are expected to hit southwestern regions, with up to 2.4in of rain predicted to fall between 8am and midnight today. Simultaneously, icy conditions are forecast for eastern and central Scotland from 3am to 9am, raising serious concerns about pedestrian safety and driving hazards.

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Met Office Yellow Weather Warnings and Rainfall Details

Dan Stroud, the Met Office senior operational meteorologist, explained that a weather front is approaching from the west and making slow, erratic progress eastwards. This system is likely to become slow-moving across Devon and Cornwall during Tuesday morning, adding substantial rainfall to areas that have already experienced significant precipitation.

The intense rain poses a direct threat to infrastructure and property. Motorists have been warned that spray and flooding could create extremely difficult driving conditions. Furthermore, the volume of water falling in short periods creates a small but notable risk of flooding to homes and businesses in the affected zones.

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While heavy rain is expected in Northern Ireland and west Wales, no official warnings have been issued for these regions. This distinction is due to the ground in those areas being less sodden than in the southwest, reducing the immediate risk of surface water saturation.

Environment Agency Flood Alerts and UK Health Security Agency Health Warnings

The environmental impact of the heavy weekend downpours remains acute, with the Environment Agency maintaining 14 active flood alerts across England. The majority of these alerts are concentrated in the South West, indicating that river levels and drainage systems are still under strain from recent weather events.

Public health officials are also issuing caution as temperatures plummet. The UK Health Security Agency has enforced a yellow cold health alert for the North West, North East, and Yorkshire and the Humber until this morning. This alert signifies a potential strain on healthcare services due to weather-related illnesses.

The government agency emphasized that the current weather conditions pose a greater risk to life for vulnerable populations. Cold exposure can exacerbate existing health conditions, leading to an increased demand for emergency medical support and hospital admissions during the coming days.

Below-Average Temperatures and Winter Weather Forecasts

Temperatures across the United Kingdom are consistently running below the seasonal average, reinforcing the sensation that winter has arrived early. Overnight lows reached -2C in southern English counties including Surrey, Suffolk, and Norfolk, while colder records were set in Scotland and Wales.

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Specific temperature recordings from yesterday highlight the severity of the cold snap. Aviemore in the Scottish Highlands recorded a low of -8.4C, while Bridgefoot in Cumbria hit -5.4C. Wales saw its coldest temperature at Bala in Gwynedd, which dropped to -3.3C.

Meteorologist Tom Morgan attributed the cold to a large area of high pressure sitting to the northeast of the UK over Scandinavia. This system is driving a much colder easterly flow across the country, competing with milder systems pushing in from the Atlantic.

Future Weather Patterns and Snow Predictions

Looking ahead, the UK can expect temperatures to continue falling from tomorrow. Dan Stroud noted that while double-digit temperatures may persist in the west today and tomorrow, Wednesday will likely see single-digit temperatures across the entire board.

There is also potential for hill snow to impact the Pennines, parts of Wales, and Scotland this Friday. Although no specific warnings are currently in force for snow, the Met Office is monitoring the interaction between the cold easterly flow and Atlantic systems.

This week marks the final week of meteorological autumn, but the weather conditions suggest winter is settling in. The coldest night recorded since January 9 occurred last Friday, with Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands dropping to -10.6C. Additionally, the first snow warning of the season was issued last week, with over an inch of snow recorded in Cumbria.