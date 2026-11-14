UK Bracing for Biting Cold as Temperatures Plunge to -7C and Health Alerts Issued

The UK faces a severe cold snap as the Met Office reports temperatures plunging to minus-7C. First yellow health alerts are active in the North West and West Midlands.

Britain is currently enduring a severe cold snap that has driven temperatures down towards a biting -7C, marking the most significant drop in seasonal weather so far. The Met Office confirmed that the national forecast has entered a colder phase, establishing new low points for the current winter season across the United Kingdom. Forecasters have issued urgent warnings regarding a very cold night scheduled for Friday, predicting that heavy frost will blanket across England and Wales by Saturday morning.

Overnight temperatures dropped well into the negative range across the UK, with the coldest reading recorded in Sennybridge, Wales, where the thermometer hit exactly -6.6C. In the village of Shap, situated near Penrith in Cumbria, the temperature fell to -6.5C, while Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway experienced equally bone-chilling conditions with the same measurement. These precise figures highlight the intensity of the winter chill affecting residents in these specific regions and confirm the severity of the current weather system.

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Met Office chief forecaster Chris Bulmer explained that the UK forecast has definitively shifted into this colder phase, with daytime temperatures for most locations likely to remain in single figures for the foreseeable future. Bulmer emphasized that overnight temperatures on Friday night will dip again to minus four or even minus 6C in some locations, meaning another significant ground frost will form for many locations. This rapid drop means outdoor activities and transportation infrastructure across the nation face ongoing impacts from the freezing conditions.

Friday brought the first widespread frost of autumn, following what the Met Office described as the coldest night of the season. Unsettled weather patterns are expected to roll in on Saturday, bringing a brisk breeze that will disturb the frost, while heavy rain and showers sweep in from the west for much of the UK. Temperatures are expected to vary significantly, with Norwich and Manchester likely seeing conditions around 5C, while Plymouth may experience milder conditions near 11C, creating a stark contrast between eastern and western regions.

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The UK Health Security Agency has issued the first yellow cold health alerts of the season for the West Midlands and the North West, with warnings effective from 9am on Thursday until noon on Saturday. The agency stated that the weather is likely to have minor impacts on health and social care services, including an increased use of healthcare services, and a greater risk to life for vulnerable people who may not be adequately prepared for the sudden drop in ambient temperature. Dr Anya Gopfert, a consultant in public health at the UKHSA, described this as the first cold-health alert of the winter.

Dr Gopfert highlighted that cold weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, urging the public to check in on friends, family, and neighbours who are most vulnerable during these extreme conditions. She advised that heating homes and dressing warmly can help people stay safe during the cold weather, ensuring that essential services remain accessible to those in need as the season progresses further into winter.

For central and eastern parts of England, the weather is expected to remain dry with clear spells and a heavy dose of frost, while north-west Scotland may see potential snowfall during the weekend due to cloudier skies. Met Office deputy chief forecaster Steven Keates warned that the outlook is changeable with spells of rain, sleet, and some hill snow, indicating that low pressure will bring rain or showers to many areas on Sunday. This snow will mainly fall over high ground, where accumulations are likely, but some snow could fall to lower levels too, with ice posing a hazard on roads and pavements.