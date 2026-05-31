UK Vape Shops Access Skilled Worker Visa Scheme Amid Organized Crime Fears

Nearly 80 vape shops in the UK are listed on the Home Office's register of licensed sponsors for skilled worker visas, despite concerns they may be fronts for organized crime. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp calls for their removal, while a £30 million government crackdown targets such businesses.

In a controversial development, the UK Home Office has placed nearly 80 vape shops on its public register of licensed sponsors for skilled worker visa s, a scheme intended to bring high-skilled employees to the country.

This inclusion has sparked outrage among senior Conservative MPs who argue that many vape stores are fronts for organized crime. The Shadow Home Secretary, Chris Philp, has demanded the immediate removal of these businesses from the list, labeling the situation a total joke. The government, meanwhile, has announced a £30 million crackdown on dubious high street shops, with vape retailers specifically targeted alongside mini-marts, barber shops, and sweet shops.

The National Crime Agency estimates that at least £12 billion in criminal cash is generated annually in the UK, with £1 billion laundered through such high street businesses. The crackdown, which will involve raids on thousands of businesses, aims to tackle money laundering, tax evasion, illegal working, and drug supply. Vape shop hotspots include Manchester, London, Birmingham, and Bolton, and their proliferation has raised alarms about their role in illegal activities.

Trading Standards has predicted that in some areas, up to half of all convenience stores and vape retailers are linked to organized crime. The Home Office defended its decision, stating that holding a sponsorship license does not guarantee visa approval and that abuse will not be tolerated. A spokesperson highlighted that net migration has fallen by 82% since the previous government, and that requirements have been tightened including doubling the ban period for employers who commit repeat offenses.

Skilled sponsor revocations have increased, and over 100 occupations have been cut from overseas recruitment. Despite these measures, critics argue that the inclusion of vape shops undermines the integrity of the skilled worker visa program, which is reserved for graduate-level professions. The debate continues as the government balances immigration control with the need to combat crime





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UK Vape Shops on Skilled Worker Visa List Spark Organised Crime ConcernsNearly 80 vape companies in the UK are listed on the Home Office's skilled worker visa sponsorship register, allowing them to hire foreign workers despite fears that many are fronts for organised crime. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp calls for immediate removal, while the government launches a £30m crackdown on dodgy high street shops.

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