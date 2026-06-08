UK Vape Flavor Restrictions Face Delays Amid Industry Lobbying and New Health Risk Findings

The UK's Tobacco and Vapes Act aims to restrict vape flavours to protect youth, but secondary legislation may delay implementation, while new studies link certain flavours to gene alterations and increased addiction risk.

'Marketing vapes at children is utterly unacceptable - and this act takes powers to restrict it. ' That's how the chief medical officer for England, Professor Sir Chris Witty, unveiled the long-awaited Tobacco and Vapes Act in April.

The legislation is designed to protect future generations not only from the dangers of tobacco smoking but also from the potential harms of e-cigarette use. The Act grants the government authority to restrict the flavours used in vapes, which are known to entice non-smoking youngsters to try nicotine-the addictive ingredient that has hooked billions of smokers on cigarettes over the years.

The highest prevalence of vaping is among 16- to 24-year-olds, with 13% of them using e-cigarettes daily-twice the average across all age groups-according to a 2024 survey by the Office for National Statistics. Moreover, flavoured vapes are the most popular. A 2019 study in the journal Addictive Behaviors found that 63% of users preferred non-tobacco flavours such as fruit, mint and candy.

Consequently, action to clamp down on the marketing of flavoured vapes to children-for example, shops often place them near the sweet counter to attract attention-has been universally welcomed by the medical profession. However, some experts now fear that a legislative loophole could cause these measures to be deprioritized or even overturned. This is because the powers granted to the Health Secretary to ban flavoured vapes are based on secondary legislation rather than primary legislation.

Secondary legislation means the government will only enact the measures after consulting with 'interested parties'. This consultation process could take months-or even years-to complete. Those 'interested parties' include the vaping industry, which is already pushing back against the measures. Vaping works by heating liquid in a small device to create an aerosol that's inhaled.

The liquid can contain nicotine and myriad chemicals that create flavours. Concerns about the risks of flavourings have spiked recently, with new research showing vaping alters genes and therefore increases the risk of serious diseases. The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Oncology, compared gene activity in 83 people, including vapers, smokers and non-users. It found that those who vaped had 'altered expression' in 3,124 genes compared with people who neither smoked nor vaped.

This means genes are not functioning as they should, or are being activated and deactivated inappropriately. These genetic changes were shown to heighten the risk of diabetes, cancer and heart and lung diseases, with fruit flavours associated with the greatest changes in gene activity. Ahmad Besaratinia, a professor of research population and public health sciences at the University of Southern California who led the study, said: 'Each flavour contains different chemicals that can produce distinct biological effects.

This is something regulators need to consider carefully when assessing the safety of e-cigarettes.

' Other studies have flagged further health concerns regarding flavourings used in vapes. For instance, a 2025 report on rats warned that fruity flavours-such as cherry and green apple-as well as vanilla and menthol, make our brains more prone to nicotine addiction by boosting dopamine-which gives us a feeling of reward and makes us want to repeat the experience, according to the Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics.

In short, some flavours make vapers more likely to get hooked on nicotine and cigarettes-rather than wean them off-even though the NHS says vaping is one of the most effective ways to quit cigarettes. Likewise, a 2021 study in the journal Tobacco Control warned that combining fruit flavours with 'ice' flavours in vapes seems to boost dependency even further. Ice flavours combine fruit with a cooling agent, such as menthol, to mimic the sensation of having an ice-cold drink.

The survey of more than 3,300 students found that those using ice flavours were more likely to report symptoms of vaping dependence-such as high levels of daily use-than those who used standard sweet or fruity vapes. Lead researcher Adam Leventhal, an associate professor of health behaviour at the University of Southern California, says the ice and fruit combination makes vaping especially appealing to young people.

'The cooling sensations mask the harshness of inhaling nicotine in the lungs and the sweet sensations counteract nicotine's bitterness,' he says. 'For young people who have never previously smoked cigarettes, this is especially true. ' And flavours not only make the vaping experience more appealing, they also allow the user to inhale more deeply and absorb more nicotine





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