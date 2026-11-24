New report reveals 1185 sexual misconduct complaints in UK universities, with many dropped due to 100-day average delays. Survivors face retraumatization as institutions struggle with slow processes and low conviction rates.

A disturbing new report indicates that UK higher education institutions are allowing hundreds of sexual assault claims to be dropped due to excessively long investigation times. According to data published regarding these findings, complaints take an average of 100 days to process, a duration that exceeds the length of a standard academic term. Some individual cases have dragged on for more than a year, leaving students unsafe, unsupported, and often retraumatised by the bureaucratic inertia.

Investigation Delays and Case Discontinuation Rates

The study, conducted by the Women's Rights Network and the campaign group Women in the Chilterns, analyzed freedom of information requests sent to a sample of 50 universities. Of the 41 universities that responded, 1185 reports of sexual misconduct were recorded over a three-year period. Women were identified as the potential victims in 97 per cent of these cases, highlighting a severe gender disparity in victimization within these institutions. However, justice remains elusive for many, as a verdict was reached in only 322 of these cases.

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The data reveals that less than one per cent of cases reached a conclusion within a single month when figures were available. The majority of investigations fell into the one to six-month range, while seven specific investigations lasted more than a year. Astonishingly, more than half of all complaints were discontinued. These discontinuations occurred because the complainant asked to withdraw the case, because either party left the university, or for other undisclosed reasons. This high rate of attrition suggests that the prolonged timeline itself acts as a barrier to resolution, allowing many perpetrators to evade formal accountability.

Incidence Rates and Institutional Variability

The report highlights significant variations in reported incidents across different institutions. Fifteen universities reported more than one incident per 1000 students, while the Universities of Sussex, Warwick, and Nottingham reported rates exceeding three incidents per 1000 students. The authors note that these higher figures might indicate greater vigilance and better record-keeping practices rather than necessarily implying a more hostile environment. Conversely, prestigious institutions such as Cambridge and York refused to comply with the freedom of information request, citing the excessive workload involved in gathering the data.

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Further compounding the lack of transparency, six universities including Durham, University College London, and Queen Mary and Westfield did not reply at all. This resistance to data disclosure raises concerns about institutional accountability. The report suggests that the current system may inadvertently suit university interests, as waiting long enough for the problem to disappear through attrition is easier than addressing the root causes of sexual violence. The authors quote that sexual violence is widespread in UK higher education, with too many survivors choosing not to engage with the reporting process, withdrawing complaints, or leaving the university entirely.

Survivor Trauma and Systemic Support Failures

The human cost of these delays is profound. A former student described spending years trying to raise concerns about a lecturer, noting that the process took it out of her physically and mentally. She reported losing weight, experiencing panic attacks, and constantly questioning herself despite the efforts of helpful staff. The necessity of chasing emails and finding the right people to talk to adds a layer of administrative burden to the trauma of the initial assault. This experience is echoed by a former university employee who helped female students raise complaints against a lecturer, stating the process took about two and a half years.

This former employee described the impact as crippling for the young women involved, affecting them physically, emotionally, and mentally. Although counselling was offered afterwards, the individual noted that one may never fully recover from such an ordeal. Thea Sewell, Co-President of the Cambridge University Society of Women, described it as appalling that universities leave vulnerable undergraduates to fend for themselves. She pointed out that while women miss lectures, avoid social events, and alter their routines, the men they accused often continue their lives largely undisturbed. This disparity in consequence underscores the lack of effective safeguarding measures.

Regulatory Responses and Calls for Urgent Action

Heather Binning, Director of the Women's Rights Network, stated that it is unconscionable not to involve the police at the earliest opportunity. A spokesperson for Women In The Chilterns emphasized the need for urgent action from universities and regulatory bodies. They are demanding accurate data on the extent of the problem, protection of women's single-sex facilities, and effective support for victims of sexual assault. The group argues that universities exist to educate and empower young people, and must never become places where women are silenced or where institutional reputation is prioritized over student safety.

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These findings align with broader national trends. A 2021 survey by student organization The Tab suggested that 59 per cent of female students had been sexually assaulted, yet only seven percent had reported the offence. More recently, the government's Office for Students found that 75 per cent of students who experienced sexual harassment did not report it. Many cited inadequate support or a fear that they would not be believed as reasons for staying silent. The combination of high incidence rates, low reporting, and slow, ineffective internal processes creates a cycle of impunity that the report authors argue must be broken through immediate and structural reform.