UK TV Workforce Faces Unemployment Crisis

A new survey reveals that nearly half of the UK's TV workforce are unemployed, highlighting the devastating impact of industry challenges and systemic issues.

Nearly half of the UK's TV industry workforce are unemployed, according to a survey released Friday, as many workers seek opportunities outside the sector amidst an unprecedented crisis. The survey, conducted by Deadline, revealed that 45 percent of individuals working in TV drama, 46 percent in unscripted productions, and 45 percent in commercials were not employed when the research was conducted in March 2025. The survey involved 3,621 respondents.

The employment crisis stems from the prolonged difficulties facing the U.S. industry, which saw writers and actors strikes resulting in thousands of blue-collar workers losing their jobs across the nation.These findings expose the severe impact of recent industry challenges, exacerbated by years of precarious employment practices and unsatisfactory working conditions prevalent in much of the sector. Adding to these woes, many TV workers confront entrenched discrimination, bullying, and harassment, fueled by significant power imbalances and a deficiency of independent and robust reporting mechanisms. Deadline further reports on this issue, indicating that over six in ten individuals working in TV (61 percent) informed the union within the past year that they had personally witnessed or experienced bullying or harassment in the workplace.The survey was conducted between February and March of this year, encompassing responses from 5,597 creative industry professionals, with 3,621 specifically working in television production and broadcasting. The findings paint a stark picture of the challenges facing the UK's television industry, highlighting the urgent need for systemic change to address employment insecurity, enhance workplace safety, and ensure fair treatment for all workers





