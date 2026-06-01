UK to Expand Lightweight Multirole Missile Stockpiles in £36 Million Defense Deal

The United Kingdom has signed a £36 million agreement to increase reserves of Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMMs), proven in intercepting Iranian drones. The missiles, made in Belfast, support hundreds of defense jobs and have been operationally used by RAF and Royal Navy units in the Middle East to protect bases from drone threats.

The UK government has announced a £36 million deal to significantly increase stockpiles of Lightweight Multirole Missiles ( LMM s), a key component in the defense against unmanned aerial systems.

This move comes as part of a broader strategy to strengthen national and allied security in the Middle East and other regions. The decision was confirmed following the successful deployment of these missiles by UK forces in active combat environments where they intercepted Iranian drones targeting coalition assets.

LMMs were deployed by the RAF Regiment from the Rapid Sentry ground-based air defense system to protect a multinational Special Forces base near Erbil in northern Iraq, a location that endured persistent threats during recent regional hostilities. Additionally, Royal Navy Wildcat helicopters, operating from the RAF Akrotiri base on Cyprus, fired LMMs to safeguard the installation against aerial incursions.

These operational uses have demonstrated the missile's effectiveness against low-cost, high-volume drone attacks, a tactic increasingly employed by adversarial states and non-state actors. Manufactured by Thales at facilities in Belfast, the LMM program supports approximately 700 highly skilled jobs within the UK's defense industrial base. The new investment agreement, authorized by the National Armaments Director, underscores a commitment to replenishing and expanding critical munitions stocks.

This follows a period where existing inventories have been drawn down to support Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion, with over 1,000 British personnel, including fast-jet squadrons and specialized counter-drone teams, engaged in regional deterrence and protection missions. Armed Forces Minister Al Carns recently visited a deployed UK base in the Middle East to witness the operational readiness of systems using LMMs.

Defence Secretary John Healey emphasized that the defense industry constitutes the backbone of the armed forces and hailed the deal as a manifestation of a renewed partnership with industry. He stated that these battle-proven interceptors, successfully used by RAF personnel in recent months, will ensure that UK forces can continue to secure both the homeland and its partners against evolving threats.

The initiative represents a tangible step in the government's plan to grow stockpiles and enhance the UK's ability to operate alongside allies in high-intensity conflict scenarios, particularly in counter-drone warfare which has become a defining feature of modern battlefields. This procurement directly addresses lessons learned from recent engagements, where drone swarms have challenged traditional air defense architectures. The LMM offers a cost-effective and flexible solution, capable of being launched from land, sea, and air platforms.

By investing in domestic production and scaling up reserves, the UK aims to bolster its sovereign capabilities while contributing to collective security arrangements in the Gulf and Eastern Mediterranean regions where Iranian drone activity has been a persistent concern





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Lightweight Multirole Missiles LMM UK Defense Iranian Drones Counter-Drone Rapid Sentry Royal Navy RAF Regiment Thales Belfast

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