UK to Deploy Drone Boats, Typhoon Jets to Gulf in Aftermath of Iran Strait Tensions

UK drone boats and Typhoon jets will be deployed to the Gulf in the aftermath of a peace deal over the Strait of Hormuz. The commitments were confirmed by the Defence Secretary and will enter the conflict zone following any peace deal between the United States and Iran.

UK drone boats and Typhoon jets will be deployed to the Gulf in the aftermath of a peace deal over the Strait of Hormuz. The uncrewed systems, the RAF jets and mine clearance specialists will enter the conflict zone following any peace deal between the United States and Iran.

Previously US President Donald Trump has criticised the UK for failing to deploy ships and aircraft during the conflict itself. RAF Typhoon jets will conduct defensive sorties over the Strait to protect commercial vessels Defense Secretary John Healey chaired the summit of allies after attending this morning's crisis Cabinet meeting at Downing Street. The crisis in the Middle East affects all our nations, our people, our companies and our economies. We must meet this moment.

We must have a hard focus on this crisis as the weeks and months ahead will define the fortunes of our economies over the next few years. The UK mission is based at Permanent Joint Headquarters (PJHQ) at RAF Northwood. HMS Dragon is sailing to the region. We will provide Typhoons ready to be re-tasked to fly defensive air patrols over the Strait, new drone boats and mine hunting systems and advanced Royal Navy mine clearance specialists.

The UK is stepping up to secure the Strait. We have a national interest and a national responsibility to do so. LIKEWAGON: Global Security, Iran Conflict, UK Role in Middle East, Middle East Politic





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