UK to Boost Lightweight Multirole Missile Stockpiles with £36 Million Manufacturing Deal

The UK government has signed a £36 million deal to expand production of Lightweight Multirole Missiles, battle‑tested weapons used by RAF and Royal Navy units to intercept Iranian drones in Iraq and Cyprus, while supporting defence jobs in Belfast.

The United Kingdom has announced a £36 million agreement with arms manufacturers to expand its stockpiles of Lightweight Multirole Missile s ( LMM s), versatile weapons systems designed to counter unmanned aerial threats.

This initiative, confirmed by defence officials, follows extensive combat deployment of LMMs by British forces in the Middle East. The missiles were notably employed by the RAF Regiment stationed at a multinational special forces base near Erbil in northern Iraq, a location repeatedly targeted by Iranian drones during regional escalations. To neutralise these threats, UK troops used LMMs launched from the Rapid Sentry ground-based air defence system, achieving successful interceptions.

Additionally, Royal Navy Wildcat helicopters, protecting the RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus, have also fired LMMs against hostile drones, demonstrating the system's adaptability across platforms. Production of these missiles takes place in Belfast, where Thales-operated facilities sustain approximately 700 skilled jobs in the defence sector, underscoring the economic dimension of Britain's armaments strategy. The deal was formally approved by the newly appointed National Armaments Director, whose mandate includes strengthening national stockpiles amid heightened global instability.

Armed Forces Minister Al Carns personally visited a deployed UK base in the Middle East to observe the Rapid Sentry system in operation, highlighting governmental commitment to frontline capabilities. Publicly released footage from earlier this year captured British personnel taking evasive action as their counter-drone systems successfully destroyed incoming Iranian ordnance bound for the Iraqi base, providing visceral evidence of the LMM's effectiveness.

Since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the UK has actively depleted its own reserves to lead European support efforts, creating an urgent need to replenish critical munitions. The current LMM expansion forms part of a broader effort to safeguard UK assets and allied forces in the Middle East, involving over 1,000 British personnel including fast‑jet squadrons and specialist counter‑drone teams.

Defence Secretary John Healey emphasised that the defence industry constitutes the backbone of the armed forces, stating: 'Our defence industry is the backbone of our armed forces. This is our new partnership with industry in action. These interceptor missiles are battle‑proven, successfully used by RAF sharp‑shooters over recent months. With these LMMs our armed forces will continue to keep the UK and our partners secure in the Middle East and beyond.

' The programme signifies a strategic pivot toward domestic production partnerships to ensure long‑term operational readiness and underscores the evolving nature of modern warfare, where inexpensive drones necessitate cost‑effective, high‑volume interceptors





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LMM Lightweight Multirole Missile Rapid Sentry Drone Defence Iran RAF Regiment Royal Navy Wildcat Belfast Thales UK Defence Industry Armed Forces Minister John Healey National Armaments Director Counter‑UAS Stockpile Replenishment Middle East Security Cyprus Erbil Special Forces Base Defence Jobs

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