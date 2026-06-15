UK to ban TikTok, YouTube, other social media apps for children under 16, Starmer says

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a ban on children under 16 from using TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X and other major social media platforms.

Why your VPN keeps getting blocked and the simple fixFBI releases list of ‘most wanted fraudsters’ as crackdown continuesDOJ says $30M Medicaid fraud scheme funded luxury cars as it launches broader anti-fraud crackdownThe UK considers banning social media for children under 16 after a three-month consultation, following an Australian-style ban.

Licensed clinical social worker Darby Fox discusses the impact on children's well-being, parental regulation challenges, and the prevalence of AI use among kids aged 9 to 17 in the US. , announcing Monday that Britain will ban children under 16 from using major social media platforms — including TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube — and impose hefty penalties on companies that fail to keep minors off their services.

The restrictions, expected to take effect early next year, would also apply to Instagram, Facebook and X. Messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal, as well as YouTube Kids, would be exempt. Starmer said he is prepared to confront resistance from technology companies and acknowledged some teenagers will try to circumvent the rules, but argued the government has a responsibility to act. ," Starmer, who has two teenage children, told reporters.

"I've heard first hand from families crying out for change and we will do right by them. " AFTER AUSTRALIA PASSES SOCIAL MEDIA BAN LAWMAKERS PROBED ON WHY CONGRESS HASN'T DONE MORE TO PROTECT KIDSchildren's access to social media. Australia last year became the first country to prohibit children under 16 from holding social media accounts, while Canada, Brazil and Indonesia have introduced or proposed similar age-based restrictions.

France, Spain, Denmark, Thailand and South Korea are among others studying or developing similar approaches. Under the British plan, platforms that fail to take reasonable steps to prevent kids under-16 from accessing their services could face multimillion-dollar fines. Starmer said enforcement efforts would be directed at technology companies rather than the children themselves. Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends a press conference at Downing Street in London to announce government action to protect children online on June 15, 2026.

, children and the tech industry — the second-highest response total for a government consultation since one on same-sex marriage in 2012. A YouTube spokesperson warned Monday that a blanket social media restriction could"push kids out of such curated, supervised, beneficial experiences and towards anonymous, less-safe services. "Donald Trump





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