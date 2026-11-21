Technology Secretary Michelle Badenoch warns of violent porn culture driving online crime as five men face sentencing for the brutal assault on Joanne Young.

Technology Secretary Michelle Badenoch has issued a stark warning that digital platforms are increasingly facilitating new forms of criminal behavior, citing a disturbing rise in cases linked to violent pornography. Her comments come in the wake of the high-profile conviction of five men involved in the systematic abuse of Joanne Young, a case that has ignited a national debate about the responsibilities of social media companies and the impact of online culture on real-world violence.

Court Convictions Involving Joanne Young

Norman Macksoni, aged 48, Richard Wilkins, aged 62, Connor Sanderson-Doyle, aged 32, and Mohammed Hassan, aged 38, were all convicted at Winchester Crown Court for their roles in the assault. These convictions follow the earlier admission by Dean Hamilton, aged 47, who pleaded guilty to raping and sexually assaulting Joanne Young. All five individuals are scheduled to be sentenced next month, alongside Young herself, who has admitted to nearly 50 sex offences committed against her former husband.

Also read Wiltshire Police Search for Suspect in Joanne Young Rape Case

Regulators Address Online Safety Duties

Ofcom, the communications regulator, stated that it is actively collaborating with police forces to ensure that technology firms are fulfilling their legal obligations to keep users safe. The regulator emphasized that tech companies must adhere to strict standards to prevent their platforms from being used as tools for coordination or harassment. This regulatory pressure is part of a broader government effort to hold digital intermediaries accountable for the content hosted on their sites.

Charity Blames Lack of Digital Regulation

Domestic abuse charity Refuge has also weighed in on the situation, attributing part of the problem to a significant lack of online regulation. The organization argues that without stricter controls, perpetrators can exploit digital spaces to target victims with greater impunity. Refuge's stance highlights the growing concern among support services that current laws are not keeping pace with the evolving tactics used by abusers in the digital age.

Advertisement

Impact on Digital Safety and Public Trust

The case of Joanne Young has served as a catalyst for renewed scrutiny of how technology enables criminal networks. Advocates argue that the normalization of extreme content in certain online subcultures has blurred the lines between fantasy and reality, potentially emboldening individuals to commit severe acts of violence. This case underscores the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to address the intersection of technology, culture, and criminal justice.

Next Steps in Legal Proceedings

As the sentencing phase approaches, the legal community and the public await the judicial determination of penalties for each defendant. The outcome of these proceedings is expected to set significant precedents for how similar cases involving coordinated sexual violence are handled. Meanwhile, the government continues to work with industry leaders to develop more effective mechanisms for preventing such crimes before they occur.