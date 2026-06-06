UK Teacher Fakes Illness for Stag Do, Rips Passport Pages to Cover Up

A primary school teacher in the UK fabricated an illness to attend a stag do in Portugal and attempted to conceal his deception by removing pages from his passport. The Teaching Regulation Agency found him guilty of unacceptable professional conduct but stopped short of banning him from teaching, citing no pupil harm and the moderate severity of the misconduct.

A primary school teacher in the UK fabricated an illness to attend a stag do in Portugal and subsequently attempted to cover his tracks by tearing pages from his passport.

Joe Wilson, a Year 6 instructor at Listerdale Junior Academy in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, informed his employer in May 2023 that he would be absent due to severe sickness, claiming he had been ill all night with a bad headache and could not retain food or water. In reality, Wilson was abroad in Lisbon for a friend's stag party.

The deception was uncovered after an anonymous colleague shared social media photos depicting Wilson at an airport with luggage and a beer, captioned about the stag do. These images surfaced shortly after Wilson had messaged a senior staff member to reiterate his alleged illness. Initially, Wilson denied being in Portugal, asserting the photos were from an earlier trip.

However, he eventually confessed to taking a fake sick day for the stag event and accepted full responsibility for falsifying his sickness. During the school's disciplinary investigation, Wilson surrendered his passport, but four pages were discovered missing. When questioned, he initially claimed ignorance about the missing pages before admitting to removing one. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel determined that the absent pages likely contained entry and exit stamps proving his travel during his claimed sick days.

Wilson was found guilty of unacceptable professional conduct and behavior that could discredit the teaching profession. The panel chair, Gamel Byles, emphasized that Wilson's actions were fundamentally dishonest, involving a clear intent to mislead the school about his whereabouts and an attempt to conceal evidence by tampering with his passport. The panel noted that Wilson had received sick pay for the two days and had not offered reimbursement, adding that passport tampering could be a criminal offense.

Despite these findings, the panel decided against a prohibition order, which would have banned Wilson from teaching. The reasoning was that his misconduct, while serious, did not cause direct harm to pupils and was not at the most severe end of the spectrum. The panel concluded that publishing the findings would serve as adequate sanction to underscore professional standards. In his statement, Wilson expressed shame and admitted making a mistake while trying to cover it with another.

The final decision, signed off by a civil servant on behalf of the education secretary, underscored that a ban would deprive the public of Wilson's potential contributions to education. The case highlights issues of professional integrity, the consequences of dishonesty in the teaching profession, and the balancing act between punitive measures and rehabilitation





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Teacher Misconduct Passport Tampering Stag Do Sick Leave Fraud Teaching Regulation Agency

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