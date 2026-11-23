The UK government and FCA launched targeted support to help 14.6 million savers. This guide explains how the service works, key providers like Aviva and Vanguard, and the limits compared to paid advice.

Millions of British savers seeking to grow their wealth through the stock market now have a structured entry point into investing through a new government-backed initiative. The Financial Conduct Authority and the UK government launched a service called ' targeted support' in April to bridge the gap for the 14.6 million individuals who want to invest but lack the confidence to begin.

How The New Targeted Support System Works

Targeted support allows authorized financial firms to proactively send investment suggestions based on the customer's profile and risk tolerance. When a user begins the process of opening a new investment account, they answer a specific set of questions designed to gauge their financial goals and risk appetite. These questions might include inquiries about how much capital an individual can afford to invest and their sensitivity to potential short-term losses in the market.

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Using the answers provided, the investment platform generates a recommendation that aligns with what similar customers in comparable circumstances should do. This process helps simplify the decision-making process for beginners who are overwhelmed by the thousands of possible investments available, such as stocks and shares Isa options, without requiring them to pay for a personal financial adviser.

Leading Providers Offering Investment Guidance

Several major financial institutions have already implemented this service, including Aviva, HSBC, and Vanguard. These providers have moved quickly to integrate the new rules into their customer onboarding processes to assist new users in selecting appropriate investment products. The implementation of these tools is part of a broader effort to increase financial participation across the UK.

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Other significant platforms, such as Barclays, Hargreaves Lansdown, and Plum, have received authorization from the Financial Conduct Authority to offer this service but have not yet fully launched it to the public. The slower rollout by some firms is attributed to the heavy administrative burden and regulatory compliance requirements associated with becoming an authorized provider of targeted support.

Differences Between Support And Professional Advice

It is crucial for consumers to understand that targeted support is not a substitute for personalized financial advice. The recommendations provided are not tailored to the specific individual's unique financial situation but are instead based on group segmentation. For example, Vanguard typically suggests its own range of popular LifeStrategy funds, while HSBC may recommend one of its own ready-made portfolios based on the user's inputs.

The Government-backed financial guidance website, MoneyHelper, notes that this type of support may not address complex financial needs or specific individual circumstances. Unlike paid financial advice, which requires a deep assessment of the client's total financial picture, targeted support is generally free of charge. However, consumers seeking comprehensive, bespoke advice can still hire a professional adviser, often starting with a free initial consultation.

Real World Impact On Customer Behaviour

The introduction of targeted support has already shown measurable impacts on consumer behaviour in the investment sector. Research conducted by the digital challenger bank Monzo indicates that customers who received a ready-made investment suggestion were 33 per cent more likely to open an investment account compared to those who did not receive such prompts.

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This shift suggests that reducing the friction of choice can effectively move capital from traditional savings accounts into investment vehicles. As more platforms finalize their integration of these tools, the service aims to help close the gap for the many savers who currently miss out on wealth-building opportunities due to a lack of confidence or clarity on where to start.