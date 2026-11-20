British supermarkets like Tesco and Sainsbury secured commercial refrigeration units after hackers spoiled millions in food at French stores using Danfoss and Sabcobel equipment.

A secret cyber-security operation has been completed to protect tens of thousands of commercial fridges and freezers in the UK from hackers. British supermarkets have been placed on high alert after hackers turned up the temperatures of cooling units in hundreds of French grocery stores. It led to millions of pounds worth of food being spoiled and thrown away and caused a number of fires.

Securing British Supermarket Cooling Systems

The French hacks affected fridges supplied by Danfoss, which also works with British supermarkets including Tesco and Sainsbury's. It is thought Britain was vulnerable to such attacks after security experts discovered a significant flaw that could have led to even worse damage to the UK if found by hackers. The threat was discovered by ethical hackers at a firm called Omega Solutions and experts at Pen Test Partners helped spread the warning. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and Food Standards Agency then became involved in mitigating the vulnerabilities. Several experts then teamed up to warn dozens of companies at risk and devices controlling refrigeration devices were taken off the open internet to stop hackers.

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Resource Data Management Controller Flaws

Most IT teams at big supermarkets were forced to combat the risks, calling it a 'race against time'. One anonymous worker told the BBC: 'It did feel like a race against time as we were expecting another wave of these fridge hacks to come,. 'From a business perspective it could have been potentially devastating with business interruption and supply chain problems. 'Our warehouses have millions of pounds worth of food that could have been spoiled if any hackers found out about this method of attack.' The waves of hacks on refrigerators and freezers in Europe prompted an expert at Omega Solutions to analyse the state of the UK's most popular refrigeration controllers which are made by British firm Resource Data Management (RDM).

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Retailer Warnings and Network Disconnections

Convenience shops, fast food joints, petrol stations, ports, arenas, hotels, food processing plants and cold storage sites were also warned about the vulnerabilities. It comes as the NCSC - a wing of intelligence agency GCHQ - has warned retailers to be aware of the threat following the attacks, which have caused widespread damage. Hackers seized control of cooling units at hundreds of supermarkets in France, causing fires and food losses. French supermarket staff were seen throwing cartfuls of defrosted frozen foods into a giant trash container, with molten ice cream sloshing out of broken tubs on the street. The latest attack involved a number of fridges manufactured by Belgian firm Sabcobel.

French Stores Face Temperature Spikes and Losses

The company said units' evaporators were switched to defrost mode, causing temperatures to spike from -27C to 50C in some cases. Around 40 Delhaize and Colruyt supermarkets in Belgium and Luxembourg were hit, along with 15 Carrefour stores. Ikea said its retail refrigeration control systems at one store in Belgium had also been affected and said it 'cannot rule out' whether additional locations have been affected. Swedish grocers ICA and Coop reported similar temperature spikes. Stephan Moelans, CEO of Sabcobel, which operates Delhaize's systems, described the incident as a cyber-attack. 'We've been working all night and morning to disconnect the affected units from the network,' he said. Engla Ingwall, sales manager at an ICA store in Stockholm, said: 'There has been a cyberattack and all our freezers reached 50C... everything is destroyed.' She added that the attack occurred at 2am local time but was only noticed hours later. A spokesman at ICA said that the company was aware that a 'limited number of stores were affected by an incident overnight, which impacted their refrigeration and freezer systems'.