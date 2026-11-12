UK Supermarket Sales Surge After Be Ready Campaign Launch

Britons stockpiling essentials following the Be Ready campaign saw sales of bottled water and sanitiser jump significantly. Analyze the retail impact and consumer behavior shifts in October.

Supermarkets across Britain experienced a notable spike in sales of essential supplies following the introduction of the Government's 'Be Ready' campaign. The public awareness drive, launched to encourage households to prepare for potential disruptions to essential services, prompted shoppers to stock up on items like hand sanitiser and bottled water. Ministers have highlighted the risk of sophisticated cyber attacks that could impair supply chains, urging citizens to maintain a three-day supply of necessities.

Retail Data Shows Massive Stockpile Increases

Data from Worldpanel by Numerator reveals that sales of hand sanitiser jumped by 83 per cent in the ten days following the October 22 launch. Bottled water sales rose by 67 per cent, while battery sales increased by 63 per cent. Dried rice sales saw a 53 per cent increase, indicating a broad-based shift in shopping habits. Tinned and jarred fish sales grew by 46 per cent, with general tinned goods up 37 per cent. Pulses in jars and tins rose by 36 per cent during the same period. The number of daily shoppers buying tinned meat increased by 43 per cent, equating to an additional 400,000 customers per day. However, the average pack size remained stable at approximately 500g, suggesting gradual rather than panic-driven buying.

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Expert Analysis on Consumer Behavior Trends

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Worldpanel, stated that shoppers clearly responded to the campaign without engaging in panic buying. He noted that less than a third of households purchased bottled water in October, emphasizing that growth came from more people adding recommended items to their weekly shop. This behavior aligns with the Government's objective of steady preparation rather than hoarding. Meanwhile, overall grocery price inflation rose in October, with supermarket prices now 2.6 per cent higher than a year ago. This marks a slight increase from the 2.5 per cent figure recorded the previous month. McKevitt warned that household budgets face pressure from the latest energy price cap increase and colder weather, leading shoppers to monitor prices closely this winter.

Market Share Shifts Among Major Grocers

The campaign coincided with significant changes in retailer market performance. Sales at online-only grocer Ocado grew by 12.3 per cent over the 12 weeks to November 1, reaching a record market share of 2.3 per cent. Marks & Spencer, which partly owns the Ocado retail business, increased its grocery sales through stores by 14.6 per cent during the same period. Lidl saw its sales increase by 6.6 per cent, gaining 0.4 percentage points of market share to reach 8.6 per cent, the largest gain among all retailers. Waitrose also improved its position, moving its market share from 4.4 per cent to 4.5 per cent as sales rose by 2.2 per cent. Tesco maintained its dominance with a 27.8 per cent share, while Sainsbury's held 15.5 per cent. Morrisons reported a 2 per cent sales rise, achieving an 8.3 per cent market share.

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Corporate Responses to Rising Demand

Tinned tuna maker Princes Group reported a surge in demand for canned foods as Britons responded to the Be Ready initiative. The London-listed company highlighted increased sales of tinned fish, meat, and vegetables since the campaign began. Giuseppe Mastrolia, interim chief executive of Princes Group, described the rise in demand as evidence of the relevance of their core categories in providing affordable food solutions. The firm reported a 3.3 per cent rise in like-for-like sales for the third quarter ending September 30. Approximately 70 per cent of this performance was driven by price increases implemented in July to counter inflation caused by rising costs and geopolitical tensions, including the Iran war. The company is now initiating talks with customers to implement further price hikes to address ongoing cost inflation.

Broader Economic Context and Future Outlook

Beyond the essential supplies driven by the government campaign, seasonal events also influenced retail figures. Pumpkin sales increased by 10 per cent year-on-year as households prepared for Halloween. Sales of tubs of sugar confectionery rose by 28 per cent compared to the previous year. New Asda chief executive David Potts began his role with the retailer holding an 11.3 per cent market share, benefiting from more than half of UK households shopping in its stores or online over the last three months. Sales at Asda increased by 0.4 per cent. Aldi, Britain's fourth-largest grocer, saw sales grow by 0.4 per cent, taking its market share to 10.4 per cent. The Co-op also reported a 0.7 per cent increase in sales, resulting in a 5.3 per cent market share. These figures illustrate a competitive landscape where consumers are balancing budget constraints with increased preparedness for potential service disruptions.