UK Summer Travel Chaos: Airlines Scramble as Fuel Crisis Threatens 100,000 Flights

British travelers face potential summer flight cancellations as the UK government relaxes airline slot rules to combat a jet fuel shortage worsened by Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Major airports, Aramco, and airlines warn of severe disruptions and rising fares.

Millions of UK tourists face potential summer flight cancellations due to government measures aimed at addressing a worsening jet fuel shortage . Britain’s leading airports, including London Heathrow and Gatwick, have raised concerns over disrupted travel plans and increased ticket prices following a government policy shift announced on May 2.

This change allows airlines to reduce flights while retaining valuable take-off and landing slots, provided they reallocate passengers to other planes with available seats. The move is a direct response to the ongoing oil supply crisis, worsened by Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz since February, which has driven up fuel prices and disrupted global shipping routes.

The world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, has issued stark warnings about the looming fuel crisis, predicting that global jet fuel stocks could reach critically low levels before the peak travel season. Aramco’s CEO, Amin Nasser, described the situation as the most severe energy shock in history, with fuel shortages persisting potentially until 2027 unless the Strait of Hormuz reopens soon.

Industry analysts say the decision to relax flight slot rules could lead to the cancellation of over 100,000 flights, affecting tens of millions of passengers. British Airways owner IAG has already issued warnings about restricted fuel supplies, while airlines across Europe have taken swift action to mitigate rising costs.

Greek carrier Aegean Airlines has cited suspended flights and surging fuel prices as a major financial blow, while Air France-KLM expects its fuel bill to rise by $2.4 billion this year, prompting fare increases and capacity cuts. Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines announced it would cap bookings through the summer, citing a need to manage passenger demand amid fuel unpredictability. Other carriers, such as Lufthansa, have introduced budget fares with restricted baggage allowances to offset higher expenses.

Turkish Airlines and SunExpress have imposed temporary fuel surcharges, and SAS has canceled over 1,000 flights in April alone due to skyrocketing costs. The situation has left travelers scrambling to secure affordable fares, with long-haul prices rising by up to €50 per round trip in some cases. Industry experts warn that without swift intervention, the aviation sector could face lasting structural changes, including permanent reductions in flight frequency and higher travel costs for consumers





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