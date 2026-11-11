UK Strengthens Defense Sites Against Iranian Drone Threat

The UK is investing nearly half a billion pounds to protect strategic military and nuclear facilities from Iranian sabotage, with elite Royal Marines ready to counter drone attacks.

The United Kingdom has announced a major security upgrade at key military bases after intelligence reports revealed an Iranian plan to use drones against sensitive sites. The defence ministry said it will spend £470 million to boost security, including £15 million for new counter‑drone technology, across more than 44 critical defence locations.

Enhanced Shielding of Strategic Sites

Royal Marines from the 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group have been deployed to fortify Britain's nuclear and munitions depots in Scotland. The group, comprising 460 specialised operators stationed at Faslane, is tasked with guarding the fleet of nuclear submarines and the armament depot at Coulport.

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Additional patrols by MOD Police and local constabularies have been introduced around the Loch Long and Gare Loch areas, where the jetty at Glen Mallan and the Finnart oil terminal also face heightened scrutiny.

Iranian Drone Tactics and Risk Assessment

Security sources claim that Iranian forces are planning to employ Ukrainian‑style guerrilla warfare by deploying drones equipped with small explosive devices that could trigger a catastrophic fire if they land on the fuel tanks of aircraft or ships.

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These drones are said to use GPS geofencing to infiltrate protected airspace. An accidental landing on an aircraft wing could ignite fuel vapour, creating a large explosion and jeopardising the United Kingdom's strategic assets.

Government Commitment and Future Measures

The Ministry of Defence has explicitly stated that national security is its foremost responsibility. In addition to the announced funding, the government has introduced restricted airspace over more than 44 defence sites, with plans to add 155 more zones.

UK officials are preparing for potential escalation by coordinating closely with the MOD Police, the Nuclear Transport Operations Group, and local law‑enforcement agencies to monitor any Iranian activity near the bases.

These steps aim to deter sabotage and ensure the continued safety of critical defence infrastructure, particularly the nuclear deterrent fleet based at Faslane and the armament depot at Coulport.