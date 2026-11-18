Growing public concern over recent global tech failures and government preparedness campaigns drives citizens to hoard essentials amid fears of systemic collapse.

Annabel Fenwick Elliott and her husband have begun stockpiling items for a doomsday scenario as they sense that something major is brewing. The writer, who previously scoffed at preppers and considered herself immune to doomsday scaremongering, now finds herself buying six tanks for drinking water and non-perishable food. Her husband, who manages the household stockpile, has also acquired several bricks of matches, fire-starters, walkie talkies, and a bow and arrow.

Global Tech Glitches Fuel Public Suspicion

Recent technological failures have led many to question if the events are mere coincidences or precursors to a larger crisis. In the space of six days, there was a global Microsoft outage, the grounding of every plane in America, millions of US bank customers locked out of their accounts, and Apple Pay going down. These incidents were officially labeled as tech glitches, but they have left citizens suspicious of the stability of modern infrastructure. Additionally, hackers have been switching off supermarket freezers across Europe, adding to the sense of unease.

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Government Campaigns Encourage Emergency Prep

At least 33 countries have so far announced guidelines encouraging households to stockpile food, drinking water, and essential supplies. This trend spans from central Europe and the Nordics to the US, Japan, and South Korea. Britain launched its Be Ready campaign last month, advising every household to stash three days of essentials, including a battery radio and a first aid kit. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has told the public to be alert but not alarmed during this period of heightened readiness.

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Financial Institutions and Cash Reserves

The push for financial preparedness includes advice to withdraw cash, a stance highlighted by Jacob Rees-Mogg on social media. He suggested that citizens keep cash at home, or even gold sovereigns if desperate. A friend who runs a bank warned that large numbers of people suddenly dashing to ATMs is economically perilous and could cause financial institutions to bust. Governments have been guiding citizens into cash-free behavior for years, making this recent advice to keep cash at home particularly notable for those monitoring economic signals.

AI Threats and Systemic Collapse Fears

Concerns extend beyond immediate outages to long-term threats from artificial intelligence. A senior software engineer noted that while there is no imminent disaster, AI will trigger ever more regular cyber attacks. Elon Musk puts the odds of AI ending humanity at one in five and is reportedly setting up a new civilization on Mars as a precaution. Annabel Fenwick Elliott admits she used to fantasize about an apocalypse but now relies on tips from movies like The Walking Dead to feel prepared for a potential collapse of the modern hamster wheel of existence.