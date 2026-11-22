Seventy-one percent of UK small business owners cite rising costs and falling consumer spending as primary worries. The Enterprise Nation report highlights risks for independent traders ahead of the critical holiday season.

Britain's small traders are experiencing widespread panic regarding declining shopper spending this Christmas, following a difficult twelve-month period characterized by falling sales. A new report from the entrepreneur support network Enterprise Nation reveals that the UK's cost-of-living crisis has directly triggered a cost-of-buying crisis for independent business owners. Rising energy bills, inflation, rent, and mortgage rates have created a hostile economic environment for the nation's smallest enterprises. The data indicates that consumer caution, rather than government taxation, is the primary source of anxiety for merchants preparing for the holiday trading season.

Consumer Spending Tops Business Concerns

Seventy-one percent of entrepreneurs state that increasing costs have negatively affected their business operations in 2026, a slight increase from the sixty-nine percent reported last year. However, the most significant worry for small traders is not higher taxes or business rates, but rather the reduction in consumer spending power. More than half of owners, specifically fifty-four percent, identified customers spending less as their chief concern for the current quarter. This figure is six times higher than the nine percent of traders who named taxes and business rates as their primary issue. Of those traders who flagged consumer buying power as their top worry, fifty-one percent reported a drop in sales over the last twelve months. In contrast, thirty-nine percent of all traders overall saw a fall in revenue during the same period.

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Price Hikes In Food And Tech Sectors

The heavy toll of economic pressure has led nearly half of UK traders to raise their prices ahead of Christmas, while one in five have absorbed the costs themselves to maintain customer loyalty. The food and drinks sector is the hardest hit by these economic headwinds. Ninety-four percent of traders in this industry reported being affected by rising costs. Consequently, ninety-one percent expect a plunge in profits next quarter. Two-thirds of food and drink firms, specifically sixty-six percent, raised their prices in the last quarter. Despite these price increases, traders in this sector were among the least exposed to concerns about customers spending less, with only forty-five percent expressing this fear. Meanwhile, the nation's tech firms appear less affected by consumer confidence issues. Three in five tech companies were hit by rising costs, and two-thirds expect profits to fall, yet only a third have raised prices.

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Impact On Sole Traders And Independence

Business size plays a critical role in how entrepreneurs withstand current economic pressures. Six in ten sole traders, representing sixty-one percent, are worried about consumer demand. This compares to only two in five firms with six or more employees, who stand at forty-two percent. This disparity suggests that the smallest businesses, often operating without partners to share the financial load, are the most exposed if customers hold back on Christmas orders. Enterprise Nation reports that there are 5,592,444 active businesses in the UK. Of this total, 2,451,411 are classified as one-person businesses. Aaron Asadi, the CEO of Enterprise Nation, has urged shoppers to support British businesses and buy from independent traders this Christmas. He emphasized that the same cost-of-living expenses affecting households are severely impacting business operations. He noted that while most owners feel the squeeze from rising costs, consumer spending remains the biggest financial challenge.

Defiant Outlook Despite Economic Headwinds

Despite the gloomy outlook, small business owners remain defiant about their future prospects. The report indicates that more small business owners expect to grow in the next twelve months and are now paying themselves more than during the previous quarter. Half of owners, or fifty percent, expect to expand their business in the next twelve months. This represents an increase from the forty-one percent reported in the summer report. Additionally, while two-thirds of owners who pay themselves a salary draw less than £20,000 a year, this is a smaller proportion than in the past. Darren Pirie, representing NatWest Group which works with Enterprise Nation to support SMEs, stated that small businesses play a crucial role in driving UK growth. He expressed encouragement that founders remain determined to expand and create jobs despite higher costs and pressure on household spending. He noted that when smaller firms invest, hire, and grow, they strengthen local economies and support growth across the country. These findings underscore the resilience of the UK's independent business sector even amidst significant financial challenges.