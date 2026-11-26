Government forecasts predict 3.5 million people on sickness benefits by 2031, sparking Conservative criticism of the Labour government's welfare reforms and economic management.

Official government forecasts indicate that the number of individuals receiving sickness benefits in the United Kingdom will exceed three million this year. By the start of the next decade, specifically by 2031 to 2032, this figure is projected to rise to 3.5 million people. The Department for Work and Pensions released these new figures, which represent a significant upward revision from previous estimates made just six months ago. This increase amounts to an additional 200,000 individuals compared to earlier projections.

The current trajectory means that one million more people will be signed off work for sick reasons compared to the 2.5 million recorded when the Labour administration took power. These individuals are categorized under Universal Credit with Limited Capability for Work, Work Related Activity categories, or Employment and Support Allowance Support Groups. This projected level of sickness-related absence will outnumber the 3.2 million people who were on unemployment benefits during the peak of the 1980s economic crisis.

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Surge in Welfare Spending and Neet Figures

Expenditure on benefits for working-age citizens is anticipated to climb by 58 billion pounds between the 2023-24 and 2031-32 fiscal years. This total welfare bill is expected to reach 183 billion pounds, a sum nearly equivalent to the annual defence budget. This soaring cost places significant pressure on the Prime Minister to address the escalating welfare expenditure before a White Paper on reforms is published in the New Year.

Concurrently, the government faces scrutiny over the number of young people not in education, employment, or training. Alan Milburn, a senior Labour figure, has proposed a less generous benefits system for under-25s to address the 1 million young Neets currently identified. However, Milburn acknowledged that his proposed reforms would not result in net financial savings for the state until a decade has passed. The most recent quarterly data showed 981,000 individuals aged 16 to 24 were neither earning nor learning between April and June.

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Opposition Criticism of Welfare Policies

Conservative MPs have sharply criticized the Labour government's approach, arguing that their policies are exacerbating the crisis. Senior Conservative MP Neil O'Brien stated that Andy Burnham promised growth in every postcode, but the only expanding metric is the welfare bill. O'Brien claimed that Labour is delivering a Neet on every street while failing to implement necessary welfare reforms due to fear of alienating Labour MPs.

Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Helen Whately highlighted that under the current Labour administration, 3 million people are set to be signed off sick for the first time. She argued that this ballooning sickness benefits bill is unaffordable and wrong, noting that the government has no concrete plan to tackle the crisis. Instead, Whately asserted that Labour has only made it easier to claim benefits without addressing the root causes of long-term sickness absence.

Government Defense and Future Reform Plans

Government ministers have defended their record by pointing to structural changes inherited from previous administrations. Sir Stephen Timms, a serving minister, argued for making Personal Independence Payment access easier but suggested that claimants without additional disability-related costs should no longer be eligible. He emphasized that two-thirds of the increase in Universal Credit Health caseloads over the last year was driven by the prior government moving sick and disabled individuals onto Universal Credit from legacy benefits.

The Department for Work and Pensions stated that the government is investing 3.5 billion pounds to help disabled people and those with long-term conditions enter the workforce. This investment includes reforms allowing disabled individuals to try work without risking their benefits. A DWP spokesperson noted that the Milburn and Timms Reviews have laid the foundation for sustainable reform. The government plans to consider the wider recommendations from these reviews carefully and will publish a response in the coming weeks before presenting the full White Paper in the New Year.