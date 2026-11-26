Peter Hitchens argues the United Kingdom needs a unique national day of gratitude to celebrate British heritage and resist the encroachment of American holidays like Halloween and Black Friday.

Peter Hitchens questions why the United Kingdom lacks a proper, native Thanksgiving tradition that celebrates British benefits rather than adopting the American version. He reflects on the powerful family nature of the US holiday, recalling a road trip from Maryland to Upstate New York that highlighted a massive national pilgrimage of families uniting across thousands of miles. The article suggests that while the American feast has appeal, the UK should create its own equivalent to focus on local gratitude and resist cultural invasion.

The Case for a Unique British Giving of Thanks

Hitchens argues that late November is the ideal time for a celebration, as the sharp cold and short days create an appetite for bright lights, open fires, and good company. He notes that Britain has had no public holidays since the end of August and suggests spreading out the Christmas and New Year breaks rather than clustering them. A new Bank Holiday on a Friday, he contends, would break the monotony of having an extra Sunday and provide a necessary break in the calendar. This proposed day would be purely about food, drink, and company, explicitly forbidding presents to distinguish it from the commercial Christmas season.

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Resisting the Invasion of American Holiday Traditions

A primary motive for establishing a British Thanksgiving is to fend off the growing influence of American festivals that have increasingly penetrated British culture. Hitchens identifies Halloween and the term Black Friday as negative intrusions that deserve resistance. He critiques the prevalence of pumpkins in British homes and shops, describing them as rotting decor or unpleasant pies that stick to the roof of the mouth. Furthermore, he rejects the commercial term Black Friday, associating it instead with the Victorian bank collapse in London in 1866, rather than the modern concept of bargain hunting that he views as a weary nuisance.

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Distinguishing British Gratitude from American Origins

The article contrasts the reasons for gratitude between the two nations, suggesting that British thanks should be rooted in distinct historical and geographical advantages. While the US holiday originally commemorated the survival of European settlers from the original inhabitants, Hitchens argues that Britain has far more to celebrate regarding its sovereignty and environment. He highlights the land held for a thousand years, protected by the Navy, which he claims has been worth more than a dozen armies by deterring invaders. The climate is also cited as a unique blessing, described as one of the kindest and sweetest in the world, far preferable to the heat of Iraq or the chill of Siberia.

National Survival and Cultural Identity in 1940

The most significant reason for gratitude, according to Hitchens, is the miraculous survival of the nation in 1940 when most of the world believed Germany would conquer Britain. He references Winston Churchill, acknowledging that while Churchill was not a saint or genius, he embodied a quality essential to British identity during that critical year. This historical resilience provides a deeper foundation for a national day of thanks than the agricultural origins of the American holiday. By focusing on these specific British strengths, the country can avoid the early onset of Christmas commercialism and maintain a distinct cultural identity against the backdrop of globalized American traditions.