Britain's Ministry of Defence is contacting former service members on a Cold War-scale to update its strategic reserve, while the RAF adds shelters and anti-drone netting to protect fighter jets.

Britain is contacting thousands of former military personnel to update its strategic reserve as part of a drive to strengthen national readiness against growing threats from Russia.

Defence Secretary Contacts Strategic Reserve

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting confirmed the outreach on Friday, saying the government needs current records in case reservists are called up for a domestic disaster or an overseas conflict. The Ministry of Defence has written to former service members to verify their contact details and military skills. Service chiefs are asking members of the Strategic Reserve to stay connected and update their information, giving Defence a clearer picture of the skills and experience it could draw on if needed.

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Streeting said the move delivers on recommendations from the Strategic Defence Review. In the coming months, Strategic Reservists will be able to volunteer for training and exercises, including the UK's participation in NATO's flagship Steadfast Defender exercise next spring. The outreach marks the first time since the Cold War that Britain's defence ministry has contacted reservists on such a scale to encourage participation in military exercises. Streeting said updated records are essential as the threat environment worsens.

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You can't not look at what's going on in Europe and not be concerned about a threat environment which has deteriorated in recent years and is sadly increasing, he said. And so against that backdrop, against that threat environment, the government and the country has to be ready to face down those risks. Because the more ready we are, the less likely we are to find ourselves in a conflict, in a war, Streeting said. That is my goal.

That is the goal of this government. A think tank found that sabotage incidents rose 16 percent in the year through September 2026, with Germany and Poland accounting for more than half of the cases. Researchers warned that a major attack could spark calls for retaliation and divide European governments. Last week, a suspected Russian projectile landed in eastern Poland about 60 miles from a British-led military exercise.

The incident happened the same day Britain's defence secretary and chief of the air staff visited troops. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said Russia is not waging a sabotage campaign against Europe.

Security Upgrades at Military Bases

Meanwhile, Britain's domestic intelligence agency, MI5, and the defence ministry have reportedly warned British companies supplying military equipment to Ukraine that they could be targeted. The Royal Air Force is strengthening security at military bases, using hardened aircraft shelters and installing anti-drone netting to protect exposed fighter jets. The measures follow Iranian threats against military bases in England that prompted tighter security and the relocation of U.S. military aircraft.

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A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: We take the security of our bases, equipment and personnel very seriously and are always adapting to counter any potential threats. This includes investing an additional 470 million pounds to strengthen security at military sites, including better physical protection, surveillance and counter-drone capabilities. We have already invested 15 million pounds in drone and counter-drone technology and introduced restricted airspace over 44 critical Defence sites, the spokesperson said.

Trump Asks Putin to End Aggression

President Trump said Thursday he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to pull back all military aggression against Europe. Trump said he made the request during a meeting with Putin in China last week, adding that he believed it could help secure a deal to end Russia's war in Ukraine. Trump's comments came a day after he hosted NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in Florida. The two leaders issued a joint statement urging Russia not to expand its war in Ukraine.

During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, Trump said on Truth Social.