New 2026 data reveals Cambridge residents are twice as sexually active as the national average, while Londoners report the lowest rates due to high costs and lifestyle changes.

The United Kingdom is currently experiencing a significant decline in sexual frequency, yet specific geographic anomalies are emerging in 2026 that challenge the national narrative. Research indicates that while the average Briton is reducing intimate encounters, residents in Cambridge are maintaining high levels of sexual activity. This data provides a nuanced view of how regional factors influence personal habits across the country.

According to the latest findings, the national average for sexual activity has dropped to just twice a month per adult. This figure represents a substantial decrease from 1990 levels, where adults were nearly twice as active. The drop is attributed to broader societal shifts, including increased time spent indoors, the dominance of dating app culture, and a marked decline in alcohol consumption among the general population.

Also read 2026 Was the Year of the Fashion Bride

Cambridge Residents Lead National Activity Rates

Cambridge residents are currently the most sexually active demographic in the country, with individuals reporting an average of 7.72 sexual encounters per month. This frequency is nearly double the national average and positions the city as a clear outlier in the ongoing sex recession. The high activity rate is heavily influenced by the city's large student population, as approximately one in five residents are university students.

Younger generations in Cambridge, specifically millennials and members of Generation Z, report the highest rates of sexual engagement. This trend aligns with broader data showing that adults aged 25 to 34 are more sexually active than any other age group. Conversely, residents aged 46 to 61 in the city report only 1.6 sessions per month, which is below the national average for younger adults. Birmingham and Brighton also report high activity levels, with residents averaging more than seven sessions monthly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

London Faces Economic and Lifestyle Barriers

Londoners report the lowest frequency of sexual intimacy among major UK cities, with an average of just 1.6 encounters per month. The high cost of living in the capital is cited as a primary driver, forcing many young adults to move back in with their parents. This economic pressure, combined with the high expense of socializing, significantly reduces opportunities for intimate connections.

In contrast, Manchester residents report 4.2 sexual encounters per month, while Belfast tops the rankings with 4.8 encounters monthly. The disparity highlights how the cost of a night out and local economic conditions directly impact social and sexual behaviors. Experts suggest that the financial strain in London creates an environment where spontaneous intimacy is less common compared to more affordable cities.

Digital Shifts and Mental Health Impact Intimacy

Professor Clifton, the academic director of the National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles (Natsal), attributes the decline partly to digital technology. He notes that technology has fundamentally changed how younger generations socialize, reducing face-to-face interactions that often lead to sexual encounters. The rise of streaming services and increased screen time further contribute to this trend by keeping individuals indoors.

Research from University College London and Lovehoney indicates that social media is negatively affecting the sex lives of one in five young adults. Financial worries and work-related stress are identified as major turn-offs for millennials. Additionally, almost half of respondents stated that news and current affairs negatively influence their sexual frequency. Professor Wendy Macdowall from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine links these findings to rising mental health conditions and a decline in alcohol drinking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Generational Divides in Digital Sexual Behavior

The survey reveals significant gender and age divides in digital sexual behaviors. In the previous year, 81 percent of men and 37 percent of women consumed pornography, with usage highest among those under 25. Around half of young men and women reported sending or receiving sexual images, compared to roughly a quarter of older adults. This indicates a sharp generational shift in how intimacy is expressed and documented digitally.

Among Generation Z, a notable gender gap exists regarding sexting, with women more likely than men to report sending or receiving explicit images. More than 47 percent of women in this age group admitted to sexting, a statistic that contrasts with older demographics. While some argue that open discussions on consent empower young people, the data suggests that broader societal changes are reducing overall sexual frequency across all age groups.