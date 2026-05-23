UK Set to Experience Hotter Than Barbados Bank Holiday Weekend

The UK is poised to witness a heatwave this Bank Holiday weekend, with temperatures lofting into the 30s Celsius and even surpassing the current May temperature record. The unusual warm spell is attributed to a block of high pressure over Europe. People and pets should be cautious due to the impact of excessive heat on health and well-being. Preventive measures include keeping cool, seeking shade, applying sunscreen, and monitoring signs of heat-related illnesses.

The UK is set to have a hotter Bank Holiday weekend than the Caribbean island of Barbados, with temperatures reaching up to 33C, even surpassing the current May temperature record of 32.8C. The heatwave started on May 3rd after a warm May day with Cambridge, Heathrow, and Cranwell, Lincolnshire witnessing temperatures of 28.4C. A heat health alert has been issued for the exceptional spell of 'notable weather' for May, which is the earliest ever in the UK.

The forecast suggests more cloud and showers in Northern Ireland and western Scotland through the weekend, with relatively low sea surface temperatures and potential low cloud and sea fog clinging closely to western coasts. People are advised to stay cool by closing windows and curtains in sunny rooms, cover up with suitable clothing, seek shade, apply sunscreen regularly, and stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm.

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke symptoms have been highlighted, and people experiencing signs of heatstroke should call 999 for emergency assistance





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UK Heatwave Barbados Temperatures May Temperature Record Heat Health Alert Signs Of Heat Exhaustion And Heatstroke

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