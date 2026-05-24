UK Set to Ban Social Media for Under-16s Following Labour Shift

The UK government is set to ban social media for under-16s, following a series of U-turns by the Labour government. The ban will copy Australia's restricting access to social media apps to anyone aged under 16.

The UK government is set to ban social media for under-16s, following a series of U-turns by the Labour government. Kemi Badenoch has welcomed the news, stating that only the Conservatives have a plan to protect children.

The ban will copy Australia's restricting access to social media apps to anyone aged under 16. The decision has been met with opposition from some experts, who argue that the ban could inadvertently force teens into less regulated online spaces. The government has been conducting consultations on the issue since January, but Labour's stance seems to have shifted in recent weeks. Keir Starmer has announced his support for the ban, with the expectation that the full ban will be implemented.

The government has argued that social media is a key driver of the mental health crisis among young people, with the Tory leader, Kemi Badenoch, stating that there is a clear connection between social media use and rising levels of depression, anxiety, and other mental health problems. Opponents of the ban argue that young people will be tech-savvy enough to find workarounds, such as using VPNs, and that the ban could have unintended consequences.

The decision to ban social media for under-16s has been met with criticism from some experts, who argue that the online environment is not yet safe for children. The UK government has argued that the ban is necessary to protect young people online and that the decision to introduce age limits for social media is a key part of that plan.

The government has implemented legislation in advance of the consultation to give it the powers to enact the decisions it makes, and the ban is expected to be introduced in the near future. The ban on social media for under-16s is a controversy that has been brewing in the UK in recent weeks.

The government has been conducting consultations on the issue, but Labour's stance seems to have shifted in recent weeks, with Keir Starmer announcing his support for the ban. The decision has been met with opposition from some experts, who argue that the ban could have unintended consequences. The UK government's decision to ban social media for under-16s is a significant move that could have far-reaching consequences for the country's young people.

The ban will not only protect children from online predators and age-inappropriate content but also preserve freedom for adults. It is a move that has been welcomed by the Conservatives and criticized by some experts. Kemi Badenoch has welcomed the news, stating that only the Conservatives have a plan to protect children and that the ban is a step in the right direction.

She argued that social media is for adults, not for children, and that sensible regulation for under-16s is both necessary and long overdue. The decision to ban social media for under-16s is a significant step forward in protecting the country's young people. The ban on social media for under-16s is a complex issue that requires careful consideration.

While the government has argued that the ban is necessary to protect young people online, opponents of the ban argue that it could have unintended consequences and that young people will find workarounds. The decision has been met with criticism from some experts, who argue that the online environment is not yet safe for children





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