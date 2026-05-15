UK Sends Rapid Response Mobile Laboratory to St. Helena Amid Hantavirus Outbreak

The UK has sent a rapid response cell lab to St. Helena to assist in the outbreak of hantavirus, which was previously reported to affect a cruise ship. A team from the UK Public Health Rapid Support Team, including microbiologists and an infection prevention and control expert, has been deployed.

The UK has dispatched a speedy reaction cellular laboratory to the island of St. Helena due to an outbreak of hantavirus on a cruise ship .

A three-person team from the UK Public Health Rapid Support Team (UK-PHRST) has been sent. They are responding to a call for help from the island's government in response to a request for assistance. This move comes after it was reported that 10 Britons, who may have had contact with the MV Hondius cruise ship outbreak, would be transported to the UK to finish their self-isolation as a precautionary measure





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UKHSA UK Public Health Rapid Support Team Cruise Ship Hantavirus Failure Rat-Borne Self-Isolation

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